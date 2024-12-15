 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Does decaf espresso exist? Here’s what to know

Strong coffee flavor without the caffeine

By
Espresso cup with a book and coffee beans
Engin Akyurt / Pexels

Espresso is illustrious for its bold and strong taste, crafted by forcing hot water under high pressure to create a concentrated”shot.”  Yet, what makes espresso unique is its brewing method, which differs significantly from making coffee with an automatic drip coffee maker. Espresso’s rich, concentrated taste is not dependent on its caffeine content but rather results from its small serving size and quick, pressurized brewing process.

Ultimately, the difference is not in the beans themselves but in how they are brewed. Both espresso and coffee begin with the same coffee beans. However, many are shocked to find decaf espresso on a coffee shop menu. Like decaf coffee, a decaf espresso shot begins with coffee beans stripped of their caffeine.

Recommended Videos

What is decaf espresso?

decaf espresso
Nathan Dumlao / Unsplash

Decaf espresso is an espresso shot made with decaffeinated coffee beans. Typically, dark roast coffees make espresso shots, so decaf espresso is typically crafted from dark roast decaf beans. However, medium or light roasts may also be used. Selecting decaf espresso over traditional allows coffee drinkers to enjoy espresso’s bold, concentrated deliciousness without the caffeine kick.

Related

The buzz and hype around espresso shots often leave many questioning whether decaf espresso exists. This questioning is warranted, especially since decaf espresso is not an option that coffee shops and roasteries frequently market. However, the beans used to brew decaf espresso are no different than those used to brew regular decaf coffee. The difference is only in how the coffee beans are brewed. Understanding this fundamental difference opens up a whole new world of possibilities, allowing you to opt for decaf espresso over decaf coffee to enjoy a bolder, more concentrated drink.

Is decaf espresso caffeine-free?

cup of espresso
Victor Freitas / Pexels

Just like regular decaf coffee is not 100% caffeine-free, decaf espresso also contains small amounts of caffeine. The decaffeination process of coffee beans removes about 97% of the caffeine from the beans, leaving trace amounts behind. While a small amount of caffeine will remain in your decaf espresso order, chances are you won’t notice.

A standard espresso shot contains about 63 milligrams of caffeine, whereas a decaf espresso shot may have between 2 and 5 mg. This negligible amount of caffeine is unlikely to produce side effects or interact with any medications. However, some ultra-sensitive coffee drinkers might still need to limit the amount of decaf espresso they consume.

Why do people drink decaf espresso?

espresso pressIn the mind of a caffeine addict, choosing decaf espresso can seem questionable. After all, isn’t the whole point of drinking espresso for a quick caffeine boost? While some may drink espresso to get a fast jolt of energy, others enjoy espresso for its rich, concentrated taste.

Drinking decaf espresso allows coffee drinkers who love the taste to enjoy espresso beverages, such as an Americano, in a decaf variety. This is a good option for afternoon coffee drinkers who don’t want to consume too much caffeine late in the day. It’s also a good option for coffee drinkers sensitive to caffeine’s side effects (such as caffeine jitters or anxiety) or individuals taking medicine that cannot be combined with caffeine.

Finding decaf espresso at coffee shops

Despite the many reasons to opt for decaf espresso, finding it at coffee shops is often more challenging than you’d think. Decaf espresso is popular, yet not popular enough to be listed on menu boards at coffee shops. When ordering at large coffee shop chains such as Dunkin’ or Starbucks, you’ll find “decaf espresso” listed on the mobile app when customizing your drink. This customization makes it easy to order either straight shots of decaf espresso or espresso beverages, such as a latte, in a decaf variety. If you find yourself at smaller, local coffee shops, you may need to ask if decaf espresso is an option for your order. Any coffee shop that has decaf beans should be able to brew decaf espresso.

Does decaf espresso taste different?

Americano coffee on a wooden table
Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

All coffee beans begin with caffeine in their natural state. To make decaf coffee beans, they must undergo a decaffeination process, which is commonly done either through the Swiss Coffee method or a direct-contact decaffeination method. These processes help the coffee beans retain as much flavor as possible. However, some coffee connoisseurs may notice slight differences in taste between regular coffee beans and decaf coffee beans.

For the average espresso drinker, decaf espresso shots will mostly resemble a regular espresso shot. There’s a good chance you may not even be able to taste any difference. However, the flavor of decaf espresso shots can vary depending on the type of decaf coffee beans used. Decaf beans that have undergone a decaffeination process using chemical components may have been slightly stripped of their flavor. Choosing high-quality coffee beans will help make decaf espresso more closely resemble regular espresso.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Hawaiian coffee chews are the newest way to get your caffeine fix
100% Hawaiian-grown Kona coffee beans blended with cacao
YouChews Coffee Chews

If you want to get your caffeine fix but don't have time to drink a whole cup of coffee, there's a new solution. YouChew's Coffee Chews blend 100% Hawaiian-grown Kona coffee beans with smooth cacao and Guarana to deliver a delicious pick-me-up that rivals your favorite cup of joe. Perfect for on-the-go energy, each chew contains the same caffeine as an 8-ounce cup of coffee. Two chews contain the equivalent of a double shot of espresso. The caffeine in each chew comes from a plant native to the Amazon rainforest known as Guarana, delivering long-lasting energy without sugar spikes or jitters.

Each YouChew coffee chew contains only 2 grams of sugar and uses all-natural ingredients. Each bite includes a delicious creamy coconut and a slightly sweet, soft flavor from natural coconut butter, blended with a gentle chocolatey experience from the velvety cacao. Unlike other caffeine-packed products that can sometimes cause a crash, YouChew's Coffee Chews contain natural caffeine released slowly. As a result, users get longer, more consistent energy without the highs and lows of coffee.
The YouChew brand has crafted these new Hawaiian coffee chews after heavy research investigating the absorption of soft chews. Research shows that soft chews have superior absorption to pills, powders, and gummies, allowing the caffeine in these chews to be highly absorbed by the body. Plus, the delicious flavor of each is almost like a mid-day snack. Each chew is vegan-friendly, keto-friendly, and dairy-free, making this an excellent option for nearly any coffee and chocolate lover. Even better, these Hawaiian coffee chews come individually wrapped, perfect for taking no matter where you're headed.

Read more
How long do Keurigs last? Signs it’s time to replace your coffee maker
Know when to replace your brewer
A blue Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker placed on a kitchen countertop with plants nearby.

Undeniably, Keurig is the leader in single-serve coffee brewers. Since the brand developed the B2000 in 1998, it has become a staple in households seeking a quick, simple, and no-fuss cup of coffee. While the original Keurig was created for office use, Keurig machines soon became popular for home use in 2004.

While the technology of Keurig coffee makers has drastically improved over the last twenty years, the basics remain the same. Coffee drinkers rely on Keurig, with an estimated 40% of households in 2020 relying on single-serve brewers for their morning cup of joe. However, most households don't give much thought to the operation of their Keurig until it breaks. Have you ever wondered, "How long do Keurigs last?" Here's what to know about Keurig longevity and how to know when to replace it before it fails you.
How long do Keurigs last?

Read more
How to choose a coffee creamer substitute to enhance your cup
Alternatives to traditional coffee creamer
coffee creamer

Adding cream to a cup of coffee can completely transform its taste, transforming a bitter cup of black coffee into a mild, creamy, and smooth brew. While you can never go wrong with traditional coffee creamer to lighten your brew, plenty of delicious coffee creamer substitutes that serve a similar purpose are on the market.

Some coffee drinkers may choose alternatives to specific diets, such as dairy-free or vegan diets. In contrast, other coffee lovers may choose coffee creamer substitutes to avoid unhealthy additives in many of today's coffee creamers. Regardless of your reasons for steering clear of coffee creamer, the overwhelming number of coffee creamers in stores can quickly become overwhelming. Here's how to choose the best coffee creamer substitute for your preferences.
Plant-based coffee creamer substitutes: Nut milk creamers

Read more