Can you grind coffee beans in a blender? Here’s the solution

What to do when you don't have a coffee grinder

By
Whole coffee beans
Igor Haritanovich / Pexels

Most coffee drinkers know pre-ground coffee is convenient, but there’s no beating the freshness and taste of freshly ground whole bean coffee. Not only does whole bean coffee stay fresher for longer, but it also has a more robust and potent flavor that yields a fresher cup of coffee. Yet, using whole coffee beans means you need to have a method to grind them — or does it? If you don’t have a coffee grinder nearby in your kitchen, you may have wondered, “Can you grind coffee beans in a blender?”

Can you grind coffee beans in a blender?

Cup of whole bean coffee
Marek Kupiec / Pexels

If you find yourself with a bag of whole bean coffee and no manual or electric coffee grinder, don’t panic. Whether you got it as a gift or picked the wrong bag at the store, you can still put your bag of coffee to use. You likely have a standard blender hiding behind your kitchen cabinets, which can serve a dual purpose in this scenario. While unconventional, you can use a blender to grind coffee beans. The construction of a kitchen blender is fairly similar to that of a blade coffee grinder. But before you jump into experimenting with this kitchen hack, take note of a few critical considerations.

Before jumping in, consider the type of blender you have on hand. While grinding coffee beans with a regular kitchen blender will work, this method won’t work with travel blenders, personal blenders, or any other variation that lacks the power of a regular blender.

You’ll need a solid and powerful kitchen blender for the blades to grind the beans. Trying to use a small or low-power blender to grind coffee beans might backfire or even cause damage to your blender itself. If you don’t have a full-size kitchen blender, you can also use a food processor (which works similarly).

Tips and tricks

Ona a laptop with a cup of coffee
Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

Using a blender to grind coffee beans sounds simple — and it is. But before you throw your coffee beans in and grind, consider the following tips to make the process run smoothly.

Use small batches

Overloading your blender with too many coffee beans at once can impact the grind consistency and make the machine work harder. To avoid this, grind in small batches and allow enough space in your blender for the contents to move around. Start small and work up until you determine how many beans your blender can handle at once.

Use the grind or pulse setting

Many kitchen blenders have a grind setting designed for blending harder items such as nuts, grains, or spices. This setting is ideal to use when grinding coffee beans and will work better than using other blender settings. If you don’t have a blender with a grind setting, you may have a “pulse” button that operates similarly.

When grinding coffee beans, slow and steady wins the race. Start slowly, grinding beans in short bursts instead of long durations. Aim for 3 to 5 seconds, taking a break in between to assess the status of your grounds. Repeat the process as needed (which can vary depending on the power of your blender).

How to grind coffee beans with a blender

Coffee beans in a burlap sack
Tina Guina / Unsplash

Here are the simple steps to grind your coffee beans with a blender.

  1. Place a small to moderate amount of beans inside your blender and close the lid.
  2. Select a medium setting, grind setting, or pulse setting. Blend for 3 to 5 seconds in short bursts.
  3. Repeat the process until the coffee beans are fully blended or until they visibly have a good consistency. No large pieces should remain.
  4. As needed, try tilting the blender to ensure no coffee beans get stuck and all beans can reach the blender’s blades.
  5. Use your freshly ground coffee to brew a delicious cup of joe.

Limitations to consider

Coffee grinder
Wouter de Jong / Pexels

Yes, using a blender to grind coffee beans occasionally or in a pinch is a great kitchen hack. But this method isn’t necessarily a substitute for purchasing a coffee grinder for those who plan on regularly using whole bean coffee. Kitchen blenders are designed to blend liquids and softer ingredients, such as fruits and yogurts, into a smoothie. As such, blenders cannot create a consistent coffee ground size, which can cause inconsistencies in how your coffee comes out. Choosing a quality coffee grinder is a better way to ensure a precise grind every time.

Another limitation of using a blender to grind coffee beans is the temperature. If blended too long, the blender could cause the beans to overheat, changing their taste. While this method works well occasionally, it’s certainly not an option for aspiring baristas to experiment with.

