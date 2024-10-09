Penelope is releasing a memorable wheat whiskey

Sometimes, alcohol brands are launched and named because of a geographic location or historical event. In the case of Penelope Bourbon, the brand was launched in 2018 because co-founder Mike Paladini and his wife Kerry were expecting a child named Penelope. He decided to team up with childhood friend Danny Polise to commemorate her birth to start Penelope Bourbon. The brand has received much acclaim and multiple awards in the years since.

Penelope Estate Collection Founders Reserve

Recently, the brand announced an epic new release called Penelope Estate Collection Founders Reserve. This straight wheat whiskey begins with a mash bill of 95% wheat and 5% malted barley. It’s matured for a full eleven years in new, charred American oak barrels at the renowned Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

“We have been looking forward to this release for some time,” Polise said in a press release. “Since first finding these barrels back in 2019, we’ve anxiously followed them as they aged and waited for the right time to dump each lot. Each lot is distinct in its character and offers something special for whiskey lovers.”

Where can I buy it?

This expression is extremely limited. If you want to get your hands on a bottle, you’ll need to join the Founders Reserve List.

“The Founders Reserve List allows our supporters to experience these rare bottles before they’re gone,” said Polise in a press release. “We’ve crafted something truly special, and we’re excited to share it first with all who have supported us along the journey.”

This way, you can get early access to the five unique lots of whiskey, each bottled at a different cask strength proof. Since it’s so limited, you won’t find this expression at your local liquor store. The whiskey will be available for pickup at Lux Row Distillers in Bardstown, Kentucky between November 22 and December 21 for $199.99 per bottle or $995.95 for all five.

