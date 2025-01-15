Penelope Bourbon releases new American Light Whiskey

Table of Contents Table of Contents Penelope American Light Whiskey Where can I buy it?

Penelope Bourbon was founded in 2018 and has quickly gained a loyal following while it continues to grow. Its newest release, Penelope American Light Whiskey, is part of the brand’s annual limited releases. These expressions consist of the rarest and longest-aged barrels Penelope has at its disposal.

Penelope American Light Whiskey

Penelope American Light Whiskey begins with a mash bill of 99% corn and 1% malted barley. It was distilled at the historic Seagram’s site in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, which is now known as Ross & Squib Distillery. It was matured for seventeen years in second-fill oak barrels before being bottled at a robust 138.8-proof.

The result (according to the brand) is a memorable whiskey that begins with a nose of butterscotch, cake batter, and cotton candy. The palate is a mix of brown sugar, vanilla bean ice cream, and orchard fruits. The finish is lingering and warming and ends with hints of light butter, waffle cones, and powdered sugar.

“This release is the result of an innovative chapter in the history of American whiskey,” Danny Polise, Penelope founder and master blender, said in a press release.

“The high corn mash bill and long aging really brings out unique character in the batch. It’s truly been a pleasure to watch this whiskey evolve with aging and be able to release this 17 year batch after our prior 13 and 15 year releases.”

Where can I buy it?

You should remember that Penelope American Light Whiskey is available in limited quantities. You can purchase it at select retailers beginning in February for the suggested retail price of $99.99.