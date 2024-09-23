 Skip to main content
Glen Scotia releases a new, exciting single malt Scotch whisky

Glen Scotia releases its newest Icons of Campbeltown release

By
Glen Scotia
Glen Scotia

There are no Scotch whisky regions more unique than Campbeltown. While some other regions have huge geographical locations and countless distilleries, Campbeltown is just the coastal town of Campbeltown, and it is home to only three distilleries, one of which is Glen Scotia.

Glen Scotia has been crafting high-quality Scotch whiskies since 1832. It’s well known for having a mix of peated as well as non-peated expressions. It’s well-known for its unique, limited-edition whiskies. Recently, it launched the second expression in its popular Icons of Campbeltown collection.

This is release number two in a five-part limited-edition annual series created to pay tribute to the etchings on the town’s well-known Market Cross. The etchings feature saints, creatures, historic legendary heroes, and the enemies they vanquished. All in all, it’s a piece of history that tells the story of Campbeltown.

One etching is of Saint Michael who purportedly fought a fire-breathing dragon with a spear. So, instead of the iconic archangel, this new expression features a dragon climbing on top of the Market Cross. It also symbolized the community coming together to fight a fire that broke out in the Dalintober distillery back in 1899.

Glen Scotia Icons of Campbeltown Release No. 2

Glen Scotia
Glen Scotia

While the bottle label is definitely a conversation starter, it’s what’s inside the bottle that we really care about. This 14-year-old single malt is medium peated and first matured in American oak barrels before being finished for six whole months in Barolo red wine casks.

The result is a memorable, lightly peat-smoked whisky with hints of brown sugar, vanilla beans, caramel apples, sea salt, dried cherries, and oaky wood.

Where can I buy it?

Glasses of Scotch lined up
Marieke Peche / iStock

Like many limited-edition single malt whiskies, you might have to search for a bottle. Icons of Campbeltown: Release No.2 is available for purchase at the Glen Scotia website for £98.00 and at select retailers in the UK, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, China, the Middle East, South Africa, and the US.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
