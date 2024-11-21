 Skip to main content
Roadhouse Brewing releases latest beer in lauded Kush series

A new IPA from two stellar breweries

By

Two big names in the craft brewing world have teamed up for an out-of-this-world beer. The IPA is the work of Jackson Hole’s Roadhouse Brewing Company and Half Acre Beer Company in Chicago.

The Interstellar Kush IPA comes in at 7% ABV and is made with a huge hop bill, including varieties like Cascade, Stratus, and Talus. It’s the sixth release in the beer series and overflows with notes of berry, earth, and peach.

Interstellar Kush IPA.
Roadhouse Brewing

“We are very excited to introduce Interstellar Kush,” says Gavin Fine, co-founder of Roadhouse Brewing Co. “It has been a delight to team up with Half Acre, a pioneering brewery in my hometown, Chicago, who shares our enthusiasm for groundbreaking, hop-forward beers. Each release in our Kush series pushes the envelope in hop innovation and through a creative combination of top quality hops, this Tetons-meets-Midwest collab does just that.”

Like the iconic 3-Way IPA and countless other releases, this beer is one more example of the great things that can come from a good collaboration. Simply put, when you put several good brewers in a room, quality tends to be the result. The Interstellar Kush IPA is available in pint-size cans in the two brand’s traditional distribution zones. Previous Roadhouse collaborations in the series involved excellent breweres like Creature Comforts in Georgia and Odell Brewing in Colorado.

If beer is your thing, The Manual is your resource. Check out features on topic like helpful beer terminology and the best fresh hop beers for some hop-driven goodness. Cheers!

