Coffee bar essentials: Must-have items to recreate cafe-style drinks at home

All the basics and gadgets you need

By
coffee bar
Patrick Tomasso / Unsplash

My coffee corner, or “coffee bar,” is by far my favorite area of my kitchen. If you’re interested in recreating cafe-style coffee drinks at home, you’ll need a few coffee bar essentials to get started. Crafting a coffee bar you love can take time, and if you’re anything like me, you may even find yourself redoing your coffee bar every time you get a new coffee gadget.

Either way, you’ll want these coffee bar essentials to start making stellar coffee at home. From selecting a coffee maker to finding the right grinder, these must-have items will make crafting any coffee beverage you can think of easy.

Coffee makers and espresso machines

brewing espresso
Marta Dzedyshko / Pexels

Coffee and espresso makers come in all different sizes, shapes, and forms. I consider the coffee maker and an espresso machine to be the true “backbones” of coffee bar essentials. Carefully selecting the right coffee maker is necessary for brewing delicious coffee that matches your brewing preferences. Yet, before choosing the coffee maker you want, you’ll also need to consider the kind of coffee you wish to use. If you prefer using ground coffee and K-cups, a combination duo maker may be of interest. For a fresher brew, using whole-bean coffee paired with a coffee maker with a built-in grinder may be best for you.

For example, if you like to keep things simple, you can start with a basic drip coffee maker to make coffee. For those short on time, a single-serve coffee maker like a Keurig or a single-serve espresso maker like a Nespresso may offer a more convenient solution. Alternatively, you might prefer a French Press maker if you want a delicious and full-bodied cup of coffee. Coffee drinkers who prefer more control over brewing may also enjoy a pour-over coffee maker. Or, if you love to drink cold brew, a cold brew coffee maker is likely a must for your coffee bar.

The choices are extensive, so I recommend carefully considering which type of coffee maker you want. Of course, if space allows (or if you can’t choose just one), you can also use multiple types of makers. I know I could never stick to just one brewing method. A coffee maker and an espresso machine also work entirely differently, so I feel it’s essential to have both. A coffee maker cannot replicate the pressurized brewing process required to brew perfect espresso shots with crema.

Grinders and scales

Coffee grinder
Wouter de Jong / Pexels

Unless you select a coffee maker with a built-in grinder, a coffee grinder is another coffee bar essential. Grinding your coffee helps enhance freshness and leads to a perfect cup every time. Like coffee makers, there’s an overwhelming number of coffee grinders on the market. To help narrow down your selection, start by considering if you prefer a burr or a blade grinder. I almost always prefer a burr grinder if you plan on grinding coffee for different brewing styles.

Dosing your coffee is another key component of brewing exceptional coffee at home. A scale is a coffee bar essential for consistent and accurate coffee brewing, ensuring consistent results every time you make a cup. Combination coffee scales and dosing cups streamline the process so you never brew a lousy cup of coffee.

While the functionality of your coffee bar essentials matters greatly, it’s important not to overlook aesthetics, too. A well-designed coffee bar can add style and sophistication to your kitchen and make brewing your morning cup of joe even more enjoyable. If you plan to leave your coffee grinder and scale out on your countertop, look to aesthetically pleasing coffee makers and gadgets. For example, I love the modern and sleek look of the Subscale Digital Coffee Dosing Cup.

Milk frother

Milk Frothing devices
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Selecting coffee bar essentials is a personalized process, as the “must-haves” for your coffee bar may look entirely different than the next person. Of course, this is because how we enjoy coffee varies based on personal preference. If you plan to make any type of specialty espresso drink — from lattes to cappuccinos, you’re going to need the right tools to steam and froth your milk. Beyond a straight shot of espresso or an Americano, most of your favorite espresso drinks require foamy, frothed milk to create a velvety, delicious texture.

Many regular espresso makers include a built-in steam wand, making the process simple and easy. If you’re not using this type of espresso maker, look to a countertop or handheld milk frother for a space-saving option.

Coffee

instant coffee
Amr Taha / Unsplash

Adding “coffee” to a coffee bar essential list almost seems ridiculous. Yet, the type and quality of coffee you use on your bar can make or break the flavor of every cup you make. Choosing high-quality coffee in your preferred roast (for me, dark roast is a favorite) can make your coffee bar feel more personalized. While not essential (to some), I also feel coffee bar decor can make the space feel more personalized.

