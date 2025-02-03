 Skip to main content
Planetary Design launches new color of its popular Airscape Coffee Canister

A new green color ahead of Earth Day

By
Airscape Coffee Canister
Planetary Design / Planetary Design

Although Earth Day is still a few months away, Planetary Design is staying ahead with the newest color release of its Airscape Coffee Canister. Built on the foundation of sustainability, the stunning new green color, titled Lichen, joins seven other colors of this popular coffee storage solution. Designed to keep your coffee fresh for longer, the Airscape Coffee Canister features patented airtight technology to remove oxygen from the container — keeping your coffee from going stale and losing its flavor. Made of stainless steel, you can now purchase this durable and stylish canister in the brand-new Lichen color.

This coffee storage system’s innovative inner lid technology is designed to fit snugly against the inside of the coffee canister. Oxygen is forced out through a two-way valve when the lid is pressed down. Once the plunger is directly above the contents, flip the handle down to prevent further oxygen exchange & dramatically increase the shelf life of your stored goods! The Airscape Coffee Canister is the perfect solution to keep your coffee fresh for as long as possible and avoid waste (another important principle many celebrate as part of Earth Day).

Recommended Videos
Additionally, Planetary Design is one of the few coffee businesses built on a foundation of giving back, sustainability, and putting the environment first. For example, Planetary Design is eliminating single-use plastics from their packaging. Airscape® products will come in Cotton Refill bags and a Refill Program. The Airscape Coffee Canister is available for purchase in either small or medium sizes.

Buy Now

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
