Coffee fans will be excited for Brugal's new expression

Dominican brand Brugal has a stable of well-made, complex aged rums worth trying. These include Brugal Extra Viejo, Brugal 1888, and more. You can add one more expression to that list: Brugal Colección Visionaria Edición 02, Coffee.

This ultra-premium expression is the second release from Burgal’s limited-edition collection. Edición 02 gets its unique flavor from adding Dominican Arabica coffee and Brugal’s Aromatic Cask Toasting technique. To add the coffee aroma and flavor to this rum, the distillers used coffee beans during the toasting process of its virgin French oak casks.

This creates a unique dark rum with a nose of toffee, fresh-brewed coffee, dark chocolate, toasted vanilla beans, oak, and just a wisp of smoke. The palate is a symphony of nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon, other spices, raisins, rich coffee beans, oak, and more light, memorable smoke at the very end. This type of complex, indulgent rum deserves to be sipped neat on a cool evening.

“Many stories and laughs have been shared over a cherished cafecito in the Dominican Republic. It is these warm moments and nostalgic aromas that we wanted to recreate in Colección Visionaria Edición 02,” Jassil Villanueva Quintana, Master of Rum at Brugal said in a press release. “This new rum is a celebration of shared moments and memories, an invitation to enjoy the warmth of good company and the rich, inviting flavors of our homeland.”

Where can I buy it?

This limited-edition expression is available at selected retailers in the US for a suggested retail price of $100.

