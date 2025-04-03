Trade Coffee launches new Cold Brew Collection

Starting today, April 3, 2025, coffee lovers can now shop at Trade Coffee for handpicked cold coffee beans from top U.S. roasters. The new Cold Brew Collection delivers a curated lineup of smooth, barista-quality beans, roasted to order and sent straight to your door. Trade Coffee, known as America’s #1 specialty coffee marketplace, says “Cold brew is long past trend status”, acknowledging that this coffee trend is here to stay. Despite a rise in cold brew coffee options, many cold brew lovers still hassle with inconsistent taste, finicky gear, and endless trial and error. The new Cold Brew Collection takes the guesswork out of finding the right beans to make exceptional cold brew coffee.

Consumers can choose from the new Cold Brew Subscription , which delivers whole bean or pre-ground cold brew-friendly coffee beans every four weeks, or opt for à la carte options available in Standard (10.93 oz) bags or big bags (2 lb) since cold brewing requires more coffee grounds per batch. To round out the collection, Trade also tested and approved four standout cold brew brewers that make crafting café-worthy cold brew at home effortless without sacrificing taste.

Recommended Videos

With the right beans and gear, this new launch means making cold brew at home is no longer a hassle but a delicious, easy option for coffee lovers. The company believes coffee is more than a routine, it is an experience—and an essential part of your day and identity. With that in mind, they’re proud to announce this innovative cold brew option for cold coffee lovers everywhere to enjoy.