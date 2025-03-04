Jordan’s Skinny Mixes joins protein coffee trend with new product launch

Jordan’s Skinny Mixes, a brand known for helping coffee lovers craft delicious drinks without sugar, has launched a pre-sale of its newest invention: a Skinnyccino. With consumer interest rising in products that combine protein with coffee, the brand proudly announces its new “Skinnyccino” product line. Jordan Engelhardt first launched the brand in 2009 to “elevate life’s daily rituals” without sacrificing fun or flavor. Today, the brand has expanded beyond cocktail mixers and offers a vast selection of sugar-free products available on SkinnyMixes.com, Amazon, and in-stores at many major retailers throughout the U.S.

This announcement marks the brand’s first-ever ready-to-drink beverage, offering a convenient, on-the-go coffee containing half the calories in a typical Starbucks Frappuccino. Available in Caramel or Vanilla flavors, the Skinnyccino is the perfect drink for those who want to down on sugar and increase protein intake. Each ready-to-dink Skinnyccino contains zero added sugar and has 110 calories, 8 grams of protein, and 100 mg of caffeine per 12-ounce serving.

Crafted from a cold brew with meal milk and naturally flavored, Jordan’s Skinny Mixes describes the new product launch as a way to “indulge in the sweet life” without the added guilt. Each drink offers convenience, enough caffeine, and the familiar taste many coffee lovers crave.

Skinnyccinos are now available directly from Jordan’s Skinny Mixes website on a pre-sale launch starting today, March 4th, until March 10th, with an official launch date of March 11th, 2025. Skinnyccinos join the brand’s other sugar-free and low-sugar flavor products, including coffee syrups, cocktail mixers, water-enhancing syrups, and on-the-go flavor bursts.