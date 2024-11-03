 Skip to main content
Chike unveils a seasonal protein coffee to power you through the holiday season

A Frappuccino-style drink you can feel good about

Chike protein Coffee
Chike / Chike

The latest protein coffee trend continues, offering a great way to enjoy your favorite coffee flavors while fueling your body with healthy protein. Since 2012, Chike has been a leader in the protein coffee market with its delicious protein coffees that are designed to replace sugary coffeehouse drinks. But for those who have recently hopped on the protein coffee bandwagon, their newest seasonal protein coffee flavor release is something to get excited about.

Just launched, the White Chocolate Peppermint flavor is here to shake up your holidays and power you through a busy holiday season. This new flavor provides the taste of a Frappuccino-style drink with a healthier twist. Each serving contains 20 grams of protein, 2 shots of authentic espresso, and only 1 gram of sugar. Between hunting down the perfect gifts, navigating crowded stores, road trips to visit family, and trying not to eat every holiday cookie, this drink keeps you focused without adding extra sugar to your diet.

Chike’s White Chocolate Peppermint flavor is available online through Chike’s store in bags or in single-serve packets for your convenience. These packets are also great for taking on the go, requiring only the addition of water and ice to enjoy. This limited-edition flavor joins Chike’s year-round classic protein coffee flavors such as the Mocha, Caramel, and Sweet Cream.

The limited edition White Chocolate Peppermint single-serve packets are now available at every Target nationwide. Just two packs cost less than $5, so it’s easy to get hooked on this protein coffee, which gives you an indulgence without the added sugar (and guilt).

