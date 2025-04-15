Lighter mornings, lighter roasts: The case for seasonal coffee transitions

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why adjust your coffee roast style from winter to spring Transitioning espresso shots between seasons Winter vs. spring brewing tips

I look forward to changing coffee flavors that coincide with the change of season. From pumpkin spice in the fall to peppermint mocha in the winter, seasonal coffee flavors bring me joy. Yet, even beyond flavored coffee options, many java junkies also change their coffee roast to match the season. Erin Doern, Free Rein Coffee’s Product Executive, says switching your coffee blend is a subtle yet powerful way to reset your coffee routine. Below, Doern shares how he recommends adjusting your coffee roasts for the season- from lighter, fruitier blends in the spring to rich, warm espresso in the winter.

Why adjust your coffee roast style from winter to spring

“Just like you swap out flannel for a lighter shirt when the weather turns, it makes sense to change up your coffee too. In winter, bold, dark roasts hit the spot—comforting, rich, and built for cold mornings. But as the days get longer and the sun comes out, your taste shifts. That’s where a lighter roast comes in—brighter, cleaner and still packs the full punch of a great cup.”

Recommended Videos

“Winter roasts tend to run darker and heavier—think dark chocolate, molasses, and toasted nuts. They’re bold, full-bodied, and built for cold mornings. Spring roasts flip the script: they’re lighter and more vibrant. Expect notes like lemon zest, oranges, or sweet florals. They’re lively, refreshing, and an excellent match for spring’s brighter, more energetic tone,” he says.

Changing your blend with the season can also impact your mood and restore your love for brewing coffee. Doern shares that a light roast coffee can make your mornings feel lighter and more energizing, matching the longer days and warmer sun. “It’s a great way to get up and get after it with a little more intention and seasonal energy,” he says. Rotating your coffee blends keeps your taste buds engaged and makes the whole process more exciting.

Transitioning espresso shots between seasons

Doern recommends switching to a lighter roast espresso with more brightness and nuance as we head into the warmer months of the year. “Lighter espresso is on trend for a reason: it brings out fruit and floral notes that feel cleaner and more energizing without losing that caffeine punch. You might need to dial in your grind a bit finer and pay closer attention to your brew time to get it right. And if you’re into milk drinks, try pulling a shot over ice and topping it with oat milk or a splash of sweet cream—simple tweaks that give your espresso routine a fresh seasonal upgrade,” he says.

For fans of Free Rein Coffee, Doern recommends trying the Buckskin light roast coffee, which features a bright, crisp blend with notes of citrus, honey, and florals. “It’s sweet, clean, and smooth, making it a refreshing pick for those lighter, longer spring mornings. Alternatively, Get Up Espresso is another seasonal standout. Crafted with 100% Colombian beans and roasted low and slow, it’s rich and balanced with notes of caramel, chocolate, and citrus—Bold enough for shots or shines over ice in an iced latte.”

Winter vs. spring brewing tips

During the colder months of the year, Doern suggests trying a coffee brew with a moka pot or a French Press, which can really bring out the deep, rich character of dark roasts. Using these brewing methods delivers a strong, satisfying start to a cold winter day. When the weather warms up, cold brew coffee with a light roast enhances the coffee’s natural sweetness and smooths out acidity, creating a crisp, refreshing cup with a mellow finish. Using a roast such as Free Rein’s Get Up Espresso, Iced espresso highlights the coffee’s rich caramel and chocolate notes while cooling the intensity, making it smooth, bold, and incredibly drinkable over ice.

When changing coffee roasts with the season, Doern urges coffee drinkers not to be afraid to mix it up. “Subtle shifts in how you brew, like switching from hot brewing to cold brewing, can completely transform your coffee experience. A roast like Free Rein American Dirt might be bold and roasty when brewed hot but turns surprisingly smooth and layered when prepared as a cold brew,” he says.

“And if you’re in the mood for something a little indulgent, our Texas Pecan flavored roast is a fan favorite—sweet, nutty, and even better with a splash of sweet cream. The Free Rein portfolio is designed to be versatile, seasonal, and fun to explore—so whether you’re switching roasts, brew methods, or even how mix your morning coffee, it’s all about finding what fits your mood and the moment.”