 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Lighter mornings, lighter roasts: The case for seasonal coffee transitions

Changing coffee roasts from winter to spring

By
Medium roast coffee
Alex Gudino / Unsplash

I look forward to changing coffee flavors that coincide with the change of season. From pumpkin spice in the fall to peppermint mocha in the winter, seasonal coffee flavors bring me joy. Yet, even beyond flavored coffee options, many java junkies also change their coffee roast to match the season. Erin Doern, Free Rein Coffee’s Product Executive, says switching your coffee blend is a subtle yet powerful way to reset your coffee routine. Below, Doern shares how he recommends adjusting your coffee roasts for the season- from lighter, fruitier blends in the spring to rich, warm espresso in the winter.

Why adjust your coffee roast style from winter to spring

Roasted coffee beans
Adobe Stock

“Just like you swap out flannel for a lighter shirt when the weather turns, it makes sense to change up your coffee too. In winter, bold, dark roasts hit the spot—comforting, rich, and built for cold mornings. But as the days get longer and the sun comes out, your taste shifts. That’s where a lighter roast comes in—brighter, cleaner and still packs the full punch of a great cup.”

Recommended Videos

“Winter roasts tend to run darker and heavier—think dark chocolate, molasses, and toasted nuts. They’re bold, full-bodied, and built for cold mornings. Spring roasts flip the script: they’re lighter and more vibrant. Expect notes like lemon zest, oranges, or sweet florals. They’re lively, refreshing, and an excellent match for spring’s brighter, more energetic tone,” he says.

Related

Changing your blend with the season can also impact your mood and restore your love for brewing coffee. Doern shares that a light roast coffee can make your mornings feel lighter and more energizing, matching the longer days and warmer sun. “It’s a great way to get up and get after it with a little more intention and seasonal energy,” he says. Rotating your coffee blends keeps your taste buds engaged and makes the whole process more exciting.

Transitioning espresso shots between seasons

espresso cups
Sjcollege / Pixabay

Doern recommends switching to a lighter roast espresso with more brightness and nuance as we head into the warmer months of the year. “Lighter espresso is on trend for a reason: it brings out fruit and floral notes that feel cleaner and more energizing without losing that caffeine punch. You might need to dial in your grind a bit finer and pay closer attention to your brew time to get it right. And if you’re into milk drinks, try pulling a shot over ice and topping it with oat milk or a splash of sweet cream—simple tweaks that give your espresso routine a fresh seasonal upgrade,” he says.

For fans of Free Rein Coffee, Doern recommends trying the Buckskin light roast coffee, which features a bright, crisp blend with notes of citrus, honey, and florals. “It’s sweet, clean, and smooth, making it a refreshing pick for those lighter, longer spring mornings. Alternatively, Get Up Espresso is another seasonal standout. Crafted with 100% Colombian beans and roasted low and slow, it’s rich and balanced with notes of caramel, chocolate, and citrus—Bold enough for shots or shines over ice in an iced latte.”

Winter vs. spring brewing tips

Free Rein Coffee Get Up
Free Rein Coffee / Free Rein Coffee

During the colder months of the year, Doern suggests trying a coffee brew with a moka pot or a French Press, which can really bring out the deep, rich character of dark roasts. Using these brewing methods delivers a strong, satisfying start to a cold winter day. When the weather warms up, cold brew coffee with a light roast enhances the coffee’s natural sweetness and smooths out acidity, creating a crisp, refreshing cup with a mellow finish. Using a roast such as Free Rein’s Get Up Espresso, Iced espresso highlights the coffee’s rich caramel and chocolate notes while cooling the intensity, making it smooth, bold, and incredibly drinkable over ice.

When changing coffee roasts with the season, Doern urges coffee drinkers not to be afraid to mix it up. “Subtle shifts in how you brew, like switching from hot brewing to cold brewing, can completely transform your coffee experience. A roast like Free Rein American Dirt might be bold and roasty when brewed hot but turns surprisingly smooth and layered when prepared as a cold brew,” he says.

“And if you’re in the mood for something a little indulgent, our Texas Pecan flavored roast is a fan favorite—sweet, nutty, and even better with a splash of sweet cream. The Free Rein portfolio is designed to be versatile, seasonal, and fun to explore—so whether you’re switching roasts, brew methods, or even how mix your morning coffee, it’s all about finding what fits your mood and the moment.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist who focuses on food, beverage, health, fitness, and travel content. She loves to travel to…
Sightglass Coffee releases the perfect Mother’s Day set for coffee-loving moms
A thoughtful mother's day gift for coffee lovers
Sightglass Coffee Mother's Day Set

With Mother's Day fast approaching, Sightglass Coffee is already thinking ahead about the perfect coffee gift with its newest release. The new Sightglass Coffee Mother's Day bundle contains everything your mom needs to enjoy the delicious cup of coffee she deserves. The gift set features the brand's newest-release blend, Spring Equinox, named for the celestial shift from winter to spring, which is marked by nearly equal amounts of daylight and darkness across all latitudes.

The new coffee blend (packaged in whole bean form) is crafted from a 50/50 composition of high-altitude coffees from Guatemala and Kenya. Even better, this roast's bright and balanced notes work perfectly to sip on throughout the spring and on Mother's Day morning. This medium-dark roast coffee blend features notes of orange Blossom, tamarind, and strawberry -- making it the perfect springtime blend.

Read more
Coffeexpressio launches innovative platform for coffee enthusiasts
Fall in love with coffee all over again
Black coffee with a sugar cube being added.

Coffee enthusiasts worldwide can now explore Coffeexpressio, a newly launched platform designed to provide in-depth resources on coffee preparation, beans, and brewing techniques. The platform includes expert brewing guides, detailed information on coffee beans, and unique tools like a brewing ratio calculator, making it an invaluable resource for beginners and seasoned coffee aficionados. Founded on the belief that coffee is more than just a beverage, this platform focuses on fostering the love, craft, culture, and connection surrounding the coffee world.

“At Coffeexpressio, we aim to elevate the coffee experience by empowering users with knowledge and tools,” said John Parker, Founder of Coffeexpressio. “We believe that great coffee starts with understanding the craft, and our platform is here to bridge the gap between curiosity and expertise.”

Read more
Carhartt WIP announces new coffee concept with Nordstrom Ebar
Visit the concept at Nordstrom Men’s Store in NYC
Endeavour Small Seconds in blue

Carhartt WIP has launched its first US-based coffee concept at the Nordstrom Men’s Store in New York City. In partnership with Nordstrom Ebar, this coffee concept opened on March 25, 2025, and will be open for twelve weeks at the location at 235 West 57th Street. Carhartt WIP, known for its adaptions of the American workwear brand Carhartt, put "its beans together" with Nordstrom to create this exciting new concept.

“Carhartt WIP has long been a brand that seamlessly crosses over between generational styles and subcultures—from vintage aficionados to streetwear enthusiasts—making it a natural fit for Nordstrom’s audience,” says Jian DeLeon, Nordstrom Men’s Fashion Director. “We’re excited to bring their first U.S.-based coffee concept to our New York City Men’s Store, creating a space that reflects the brand’s cultural influence beyond apparel. This collaboration not only highlights Carhartt WIP’s design ethos but also offers our customers an engaging shopping experience. The shop will also be installed in other Nordstrom locations in Austin, Chicago, Seattle and Walnut Creek, Calif., through May 4.

Read more