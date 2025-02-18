6 delicious ways to enjoy espresso with milk

Table of Contents Table of Contents Creamy espresso with milk drinks Drinks that balance espresso and creamy flavors Espresso-focused drinks

Espresso is known for its bold, potent flavor, with an intense bitterness you can’t get from a regular cup of coffee. It took me several years to begin appreciating espresso shots enjoyed on their own, which I’d described as an acquired taste. Luckily, those who find espresso shots too strong can still enjoy the flavor profile of espresso in a milder form.

Enjoying espresso with milk can soften the taste, adding a touch of creaminess to offset the bitterness. Depending on how strong you like your drink, there are dozens of ways to enjoy espresso with milk. From a balanced cortado to an ultra-creamy latte, here are 6 ways to enjoy espresso with milk.

Creamy espresso with milk drinks

There are so many variations of espresso with milk to choose from, and I find it easiest to classify espresso drinks based on their creaminess. As skilled Barista Duc Nguyen Minh highlights in this overview video, espresso drinks can be served in black or milk varieties. Some examples of black espresso drinks include a single espresso, a double espresso, or an Americano.

How to choose which type of espresso with milk to order

Espresso with milk is a broad term, but to determine which drink to order, I’d carefully consider if you want more milk or more espresso. A drink like a latte contains far more milk than espresso. Alternatively, a drink choice such as a macchiato contains more espresso than milk, made with one part milk for every two parts espresso. I love every one of these drinks, but which one to order depends on my mood for the day. Below are some of the “creamier” varieties of espresso with milk, ideal for when you want something smooth and indulgent.

Latte

As mentioned above, a latte is one of the most popular creamy espresso with milk drinks you can order. This drink is made with three parts steamed milk for every one part espresso, yielding its smooth and velvety texture. You can’t go wrong with a latte in hot or iced form, especially if you’re not in the mood for a strong espresso flavor.

Cappuccino

A cappuccino is balanced like a cortado. However, a cappuccino contains much more milk foam than a cortado. The cappuccino is a larger drink with a much more creamy and airy taste. It’s not quite as creamy as a latte, but it might still be hard to get a strong espresso flavor through this drink’s large amount of milk foam.

Drinks that balance espresso and creamy flavors

The Cortado and flat white are other popular espresso drinks made with milk. These beverages contain a good balance between espresso and creamy flavors.

Cortado

A cortado is a Spanish-inspired drink made with a balanced one-to-one ratio of equal parts espresso and steamed milk. This espresso with milk is far less creamy than a latte and served in a much smaller serving size. A cortado is generally only around 5 to 6 ounces, making it an excellent option for a “quick” espresso drink. If you can’t decide if you want more of an espresso-focused drink or a creamy drink, the cortado is the option for you.

Flat white

A flat white is almost like a cappuccino with much less foam, made from espresso shots and steamed milk. The drink contains a small layer of foam on top, focusing more on the flavor of espresso. This tasty drink isn’t quite as popular in the U.S. as other variations of espresso with milk, but it’s an excellent option for balancing espresso and creaminess.

Espresso-focused drinks

Opt for either a macchiato or an espresso con panna when you want to enjoy espresso flavors but aren’t quite ready to drink straight shots of espresso.

Macchiato

A macchiato is an espresso with just a touch of milk. The ratio of milk to espresso in a macchiato is one part milk for every two parts, leaving a strong flavor in every sip. The macchiato suits those who like espresso but want a slightly milder, toned-back version. A macchiato is not sweet, but you can also opt for sweetened variations such as a caramel macchiato.

Espresso con panna

An espresso con panna is the most unique creamy espresso drink, as it’s made with whipped cream instead of milk. The espresso con panna is a small espresso drink made only from shots of espresso topped with a small amount of whipped cream. Whipped cream on top of espresso gives this beverage a slightly sweet taste, slowly melting into the warm espresso beneath it. This drink is one of my favorites, yet many don’t even know this drink exists.