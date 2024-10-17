 Skip to main content
Highland Park Whisky launched a new product design inspired by its archipelago home

The new labels pay tribute to the history and geography of Orkney

By
Highland Park Distillery is entrenched in history. It was founded more than 220 years ago in Orkney, an archipelago off the coast of Scotland. Thanks to the harsh, unforgiving North Atlantic weather, it’s well-known for its award-winning, complex range of smoky whiskies made with the floral, heather, and woody peat found on the archipelago.

Paying tribute to Highland Park’s home

In a nod to the natural beauty, neolithic art, and spirit of its home of Orkney, Highland Park has announced new packaging for its 12, 15, and 18-year-old expressions. Previously, the bottles had intricate designs, but the labels were black and rather dismal compared to the bright, updated logos and designs. Instead of dark and moody, the new packaging features heather-flecked labels with the latest, updated logo. There’s also a subtle wood-grain pattern that pays homage to its use of sherry-seasoned oak barrels.

The bottles themselves have also been updated. They were crafted to reveal the natural color of the tirelessly aged whiskies inside. To add to the mystique of its archipelago, the words “Product of Orkney” have been cut into the glass.

“For Highland Park, everything comes back to Orkney, from how we craft our whisky, to how it gets its distinctive taste, to the incredible community of people, who do things their own way,” said Highland Park’s Global Brand Director, Paul Condron in a press release. “We’ve been here for more than 200 years, and the beauty and creativity of our island home continues to inspire us, as well as the unique flavor of the local heathered peat, which, with the new packaging design, is now celebrated, front and center. We’re excited to share this new design direction for Highland Park, which truly reflects the freshness and modernity of our Orkney home.”

 Where can I buy them?

The expressions featuring the new labels are available on Highland Park’s website and at the distillery store in Kirkwall, Orkney. The 12-year-old expression has a suggested retail price of $60, the 15-year-old expression has a suggested retail price of $125, and the 18-year-old expression has a suggested retail price of $175.

Topics
