FDA recalls thousands of mislabeled decaf ground coffee bags

Decaf coffee drinkers may want to look through their pantry, as the FDA has now recalled thousands of pounds of ground coffee mislabeled as decaf. Our Family Traverse City Ground Coffee’s parent company, Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA, has issued a voluntary coffee recall for over 692 cases of mislabeled decaf coffee that does contain caffeine.

The mislabeled coffee was sold in 15 states: Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. If you’ve purchased any of this coffee in those states, take note. The specific product affected by the recall is the Our Family Traverse City Cherry Flavored coffee, packaged in 12-ounce bags.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified this decaf coffee recall as Class II, which indicates a low risk of serious health consequences. However, exposure to the product may cause temporary or medically reversible health effects, especially in those taking medications that interfere with caffeine or who are highly sensitive to its effects. An Our Family Traverse City Ground Coffee representative stated that all other products sold are safe and unaffected by this recall, and that precisely one type of coffee was sold.

If you have purchased this variety of coffee within the affected states, you can verify if your coffee is affected by checking the product code below the barcode on the side of the coffee package. Affected products by this recall will have the following information listed on the bag: