CUCKOO’s new drip coffee maker is for coffee lovers who want return to the basics

Recent coffee trends suggest that in 2025, coffee lovers might return to the basics, such as drinking plain black coffee. If 2025 is the year of simplicity for coffee drinkers, CUCKOO’s new drip coffee maker launch is on time. CUCKOO’s new Classic Drip Coffee Maker marks a significant milestone as the second product in the company’s growing coffee line, alongside the CUCKOO single-serve coffee maker that allows for both K-cup and ground coffee brewing.

This product addition signals Cuckoo’s continued commitment to expanding its presence in the coffee industry, bringing a high-quality product to coffee lovers everywhere. With features designed for convenience and perfect coffee every time, this product is an excellent fit for those who want to keep their coffee brewing process simple and stress-free.

Recommended Videos

The Classic Drip Coffee Maker features a 1o-cup capacity, ideal for those who want to brew several cups when working from home or in an office. The 2-hour warmer function ensures you’ll never be left with cold coffee. This feature keeps your coffee warm for up to two hours, solving the problem of lukewarm coffee and giving you more time to savor every sip. Other fantastic features of this revamped variation of a classic drip maker include:

Eco-Friendly Reusable Coffee Filter: It is easy to set up and clean, making it a great choice for those who are environmentally conscious. It eliminates disposable filters.

User-Friendly LED Touchscreen: Intuitive interface that simplifies brewing, solving the hassle of complicated coffee makers and ensuring a smooth, stress-free experience.

Buy Now