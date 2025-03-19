 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

CUCKOO’s new drip coffee maker is for coffee lovers who want return to the basics

Simple, easy coffee brewing

By
Cuckoo Drip Maker
Cuckoo / Cuckoo

Recent coffee trends suggest that in 2025, coffee lovers might return to the basics, such as drinking plain black coffee. If 2025 is the year of simplicity for coffee drinkers, CUCKOO’s new drip coffee maker launch is on time. CUCKOO’s new Classic Drip Coffee Maker marks a significant milestone as the second product in the company’s growing coffee line, alongside the CUCKOO single-serve coffee maker that allows for both K-cup and ground coffee brewing.

This product addition signals Cuckoo’s continued commitment to expanding its presence in the coffee industry, bringing a high-quality product to coffee lovers everywhere. With features designed for convenience and perfect coffee every time, this product is an excellent fit for those who want to keep their coffee brewing process simple and stress-free.

Recommended Videos

The Classic Drip Coffee Maker features a 1o-cup capacity, ideal for those who want to brew several cups when working from home or in an office. The 2-hour warmer function ensures you’ll never be left with cold coffee. This feature keeps your coffee warm for up to two hours, solving the problem of lukewarm coffee and giving you more time to savor every sip. Other fantastic features of this revamped variation of a classic drip maker include:

  • Eco-Friendly Reusable Coffee Filter: It is easy to set up and clean, making it a great choice for those who are environmentally conscious. It eliminates disposable filters.

  • User-Friendly LED Touchscreen: Intuitive interface that simplifies brewing, solving the hassle of complicated coffee makers and ensuring a smooth, stress-free experience.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist focusing on food, beverage, health, fitness, and travel content. She loves to…
Why you should try Vietnamese iced coffee (and how to make it yourself)
Vietnamese iced coffee

Even as someone well-versed in all things coffee, I had not heard of Vietnamese iced coffee until recently. As soon as I saw it on a coffee shop menu (ironically, while traveling to Punta Cana) for the first time, I was instantly intrigued. Vietnamese iced coffee, sometimes condensed milk coffee, isn't way different than traditional iced coffee. I went on a research expedition to learn about Vietnamese iced coffee, including what makes it unique and how to make it at home. Here's what you should know about this creamy, sweet, and icy variation of iced coffee.
How to make Vietnamese iced coffee

The traditional method of making Vietnamese iced coffee uses a special filter called a Phin. Using a Phin filter is the most popular way of brewing coffee in Vietnam, and it involves a method that closely resembles the way many Europeans and Americans brew and pour coffee over.

Read more
Burr grinder vs. blade grinder: Which coffee grinder is best for you?
What's the difference between these two types of coffee grinders?
Coffee bean grinder machine

I view the process of grinding my own coffee beans as a privilege. While I sometimes opt for pre-ground coffee for convenience, grinding my beans enhances my coffee-drinking experience. Not only do the beans taste better and fresher, but there's something to be said about "working" for your cup of coffee, which makes it taste that much better.

There are ways to grind coffee without a coffee grinder, but if you've got a daily habit, it's best to invest in one. Many coffee drinkers know the debate of "burr grinder vs. blade grinder" never truly ends, as there are pros and cons to consider about both types of grinders. But how do you decide which coffee grinder is better for you? Let's compare burr grinder vs. blade grinder, considering the advantages and disadvantages of both.
About blade grinders

Read more
Japanese technology brand BALMUDA announces new MoonKettle
A modernized tea kettle inspired by Japanese tea culture
Balmuda Moon Kettle

BALMUDA, a Japanese technology brand known for its sleek design and cutting-edge technology, has launched an exciting new product for coffee and tea lovers. Available starting tomorrow, March 6th, the MoonKettle draws inspiration from centuries-old traditions in Chinese and Japanese tea culture. This innovative product reimagines the traditional tea or coffee kettle, designed with upgraded, modern features tailored to the needs of today's consumers. The concept and inspiration for the MoonKettle is rooted in "yao guan", an ancient Chinese kettle initially used to boil herbal medicines. Over time, yao guan evolved into a tool for boiling water - something that also holds deep cultural significance in Japan.

The MoonKettle has various features designed to enhance your tea and coffee-making experience. For example, it has a fixed handle that ensures a stable, controlled pour from any angle. Adjustable temperature settings (122–212°F) allow you to quickly brew the perfect tea or coffee, while the kettle retains heat for up to 30 minutes, so you never have to rush to enjoy your beverage. Each pot has a capacity of 5-6 cups of coffee or 3 cups of noodles. The MoonKettle will be available in black or white in two sleek and modern colors. Plus, the compact shape of the kettle makes a statement sitting atop your kitchen countertop or while in use.

Read more