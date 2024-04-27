How to improve your home mixology game

Making a top-notch cocktail is not implied. Even if you’re working with a great drink recipe or all the necessary ingredients, you still have to execute. Fortunately, we know some people in the trade who have been turning out incredible cocktails for years.

That’s certainly the case with Mike Milligan. He’s the lead barkeep at Four Seasons in Oahu. From twists on classic cocktails to nailing a good egg white drink, he’s the man for the job.

As is often the case, the skillset did not come overnight. Milligan has been putting in the shifts, reading up on the culture of the trade and reading his customers too. He gets assists from the right tools and pays attention to the details. In the end, it all adds up and if you ever find yourself in Oahu, pop over to his bar and have a drink — you’ll experience immediately what we’re talking about.

We looked him up for some tips that readers can use to up their home mixology game. “Leveling up the home bar game is quite easy,” he admits. “We lay the foundation with the proper tools coupled with supreme execution.”

Read on for his tips on making better cocktails.

The right tools

“Everything we work with requires consistent measurement, so when we reach for tools such as jiggers, mixing vessels and other gadgets, we always use Cocktail Kingdom,” Milligan says. “They produce current, attractive, and functional equipment that is built sturdy.”

He likes the whole line, from bar spoons, strainers and shakers to droppers. The right tools will make following recipes or whipping up something of your own design all the easier. That does not mean you need the latest cocktail infuser or smoker — but perhaps that’s your thing — but it does mean you need some of the essentials. Investing a bit for better quality is almost always worth it, especially when it comes to staples like mixing glasses and shaker tins.

Better ice

“When it comes to water and ice, we feel they are often overlooked,” he says. “We insist on the highest quality we can offer which greatly enhances the cocktails we create not only in flavor but in presentation as well. With no off-putting flavors the cocktails reach extraordinary levels.”

That means a variety of fresh ice. “We stock many different styles of ice in our daily operation from pebbles or crushed, big blocks, bars, and, of course, the Hoshizaki cubes,” he continues. “These variations give us tremendous flexibility when it comes to building recipes.”

What drink calls for what ice? “Time and place will always dictate style,” Milligan insists. “Sand between your toes and an umbrella over your head, it might just be Mai Tai time, so we’re definitely rolling with the crushed ice. Snow on the trees and a roaring fireplace, it’s big block time, perhaps a perfect Manhattan to keep cozy. Purified ice changes the game entirely.”

The right wisdom

We’re always students, no matter what the trade. Milligan relies on some great books to keep his game sharp. “Having access to a library of libations is also a must, and there are endless resources,” he says. “For those just beginning, we recommend Liquid Intelligence by Dave Arnold. It’s a great place in which to begin the journey.”

These days, there are mixology books that go way beyond just recipes. You can nerd out on everything from the chemistry of effervescence to the renegade cocktails devised during Prohibition. The scene has become sizable, and the number of related books is evidence. Study up to understand the culture better. At the very least, you’ll gain more appreciation, and that will rub off on your technique the next time you make a beverage.

Also, check out some of our favorite cocktail books. They’re easy to get your hands on and will illuminate the culture of the craft, on top of outfitting you with the knowledge and tips you need to make a better drink.

A few other tips

Entire books have been devoted to mixology, and for good reason, as the topic is vast. Generally, though, there are a few additional things you can do to keep your cocktail-making game strong and full of victories:

Always use fresh citrus

Be sure your glassware is clean (and appropriate, depending on the cocktail)

Make ice in an odor-free environment

Practice making garnishes

Properly store your perishables (refrigerate juices, open bottles of amaro and vermouth, syrups, etc.)

Use sharp knives

With the above by your side, better cocktails are just around the corner. Don’t forget to experiment and play around with different types of spirits or different styles. Don’t be afraid to bend the rules, but do honor the tried-and-true guidelines that have lasted generations.

