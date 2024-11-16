Brew just one cup at a time

Do you look forward to the sound of slowly dripping coffee into your mug each morning? A standard carafe drip coffee maker might be too expensive for those living alone or the only coffee drinkers in the household. As delicious as a freshly brewed cup of drip coffee, these coffee makers often make several cups at once.

While a carafe coffee maker is ideal for making coffee for multiple people, it’s not usually the best choice if you don’t want to waste coffee. Instead, a single-serve drip coffee maker is the perfect solution — allowing you to use fresh coffee grounds to brew just one cup. Here are our recommendations for the five best single-serve drip coffee makers on the market.

Hamilton Beach The Scoop Single-Serve Coffee Maker

It doesn’t get much simpler to brew a single-serve cup of coffee than with the Hamilton Beach The Scoop Single-Serve Maker. With only one “brew” button, you can quickly brew a delicious cup of drip coffee. The maker simplifies the way you brew, using a washable permanent filter after every use. The filter also doubles as a coffee scoop, so you won’t need to measure out coffee grounds either. Without using plastic pods or paper filters, this is also a great eco-friendly coffee maker choice to help reduce waste.

Hamilton Beach also offers “The Scoop” model in stainless steel, which features a “bold” button for a stronger brew. Regardless of your option, this best single-serve drip coffee maker makes the list because it is consistent and easy to use.

Pros Cons Affordable, compact Limited settings and customization

Oxo Brew Rapid Brewer

The OXO Brew Rapid Brewer requires no plugs or charging and is an awesome choice for a single-serve drip cup on the go or at home. To use this brewer, add your favorite finely ground coffee, screw on the basket, and add either hot or cold water. Tamp down for even extraction, and in just 2 minutes, you’ll have a delicious cup of warm coffee. Cold coffee extraction takes a bit longer but can still be done in 5 minutes. The OXO Brew Rapid Brewer also doesn’t use paper filters, which cuts down on expenses and waste.

Pros Cons Brews either hot or cold coffee, brews concentrated coffee Requires manual extraction (not an automatic maker)

CUCKOO 3-in-1 Single-Serve Coffee Maker

The CUCKOO 3-in-1 Single-Serve Coffee Maker is another unique choice for the best single-serve drip coffee maker. If you’re torn between sometimes using pre-filled K-Cups and ground coffee, this coffee maker makes it easy to use both. The 3-in-1 compatibility of this coffee maker means you can use it with K-Cups or ground coffee or to make tea.

This single-serve maker also offers more advanced features than some others on the market, such as choosing the cup brew size from 6 to 14 ounces. Its ergonomic design also fits seamlessly into any kitchen space. This brewer’s flexibility is ideal, helping you save counter space by requiring only one coffee maker and the flexibility to use ground coffee and pods. The self-cleaning feature on this maker is also ideal for keeping the maker clean and ensuring consistency across each cup of coffee.

Pros Cons 3 ways to brew, 5 brew size settings Requires switching the adapter to use ground coffee

KRUPS Simply Brew To Go Cup Coffee Maker

The KRUPS Simply Brew To Go Coffee Maker is designed with portability in mind, making it one of the best options to enjoy a single-serve cup on the go. This maker uses a drip brewing process, requiring fresh coffee grounds and no paper filter. Grounds are added to the permanent reusable filter and tossed after use. Its ultra-streamlined design also means it won’t take up much counter space when using this single-serve coffee maker at home. The maker also includes a 14-ounce stainless steel travel mug that fits perfectly under the brew spout.

Pros Cons Stylish, sleek, and streamlined design, comes with stainless steel travel mug Limited brew settings and cannot be used for cold coffee

Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Brewer

If you’re a fan of specialty coffee drinks like a creamy latte, the Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Brewer may be the single-serve drip coffee maker for you. Unlike many other single-serve drip makers on the market, this coffee maker takes brewing one step further and includes a built-in milk frother to ensure ideal coffee-to-milk ratios for creating perfect froth for lattes and cappuccinos.

This coffee maker is perfect for the aspiring home barista looking to experiment with new coffee creations. Additionally, the maker features three brewing sizes — 8, 12, and 16 ounces — giving you flexibility in finding your perfect cup of coffee.