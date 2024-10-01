 Skip to main content
Bruvi’s newest LAMILL Bliss Espresso pods are here in time for International Coffee Day

You might rethink your Keurig

Just in time to celebrate International Coffee Day, October 1st, eco-friendly single-serve coffee pod maker Bruvi has announced a new release of coffee pods. Partnering with LAMILL, a regional specialty roaster born in 1997, this mash-up means Bruvi customers can now enjoy a Bliss espresso blend roast brewed from their Bruvi brewer. Bruvi brewers are unique in the industry, using their own pods which do not use paper. Using double filters instead of paper allows microgrids to pass through for full-bodied flavor and maintain optimal freshness for the perfect cup of coffee.

This announcement complements the already-existing LAMILL Black Onyx variety, a dark roast coffee with toasty, dark caramel flavor notes. As a roaster, the LAMILL brand is committed to enriching the daily lives of people and communities by curating unforgettable coffee experiences. LAMILL’s Bliss Espresso blend is available exclusively for the Bruvi single-serving brewing system. In a contemporary nod to traditional espresso, this blend combines caramelized sugar with understated fruity notes. Pods contain coffee sourced in Brazil, Guatemala, and Ethiopia.

Boxes of LAMILL Bliss Espresso are now available in boxes of 20 serving pods, which can be used to make espresso shots and iced or hot Americano coffees. Fans of LAMILL’s Bruvi single-serving pods can now order both varieties in bundles too. Plus, the  Bruvi and LAMILL collaboration is worth checking out this International Coffee Day to take steps to protect our environment. Each Bruvi pod has “guilt-free toss,, as pods can safely break down without causing harm to the environment.

