A mocktail guide for winter: Mojitos and more

Step into a world of holiday wonder unlike any other, where the spirit of the season comes alive through tantalizing flavors and festive cheer—all without a drop of alcohol. As we dive into the heart of the approaching festivities, let’s embark on a flavorful expedition, discovering a treasury of mesmerizing mocktail recipes including mojito, coquito, and mule recipes. From captivating presentations to seasonal sensations, these expertly crafted concoctions are ready to enchant taste buds and elevate celebrations for the sober and sober-curious alike.

Apple Cider Holiday Mule

Perfect for ginger beer lovers, this festive drink will definitely get you in the holiday spirit. It’s a spiced take on a classic favorite — perfect for a New Year’s Eve party or a quiet night at home.

Recommended Videos

Yield: 1 mocktail

Ingredients:

6 apple cider

6 ounces ginger beer

½ ounce lime juice

pinch of cinnamon

apple slice, cinnamon stick & lime wedge for garnish

Method:

Pour cider, lime juice, and cinnamon into a chilled copper mug. Add ice and pour ginger beer on top. Stir to combine. Garnish the top with an apple slice, cinnamon stick, and a lime wedge.

Blackberry Basil Mojito

Infuse your New Year’s celebration with some tropical sunshine. This Blackberry Basil Mojito is a rich yet refreshing mocktail. Holiday on the beach, anyone?

Yield: 1 mocktail

Ingredients:

4 ripe blackberries

4-6 basil leaves torn

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 tbsp cane sugar

1 cup crushed ice

6 ounces seltzer

Basil leaves for garnish

Method:

Muddle blackberries. Strain berry juice into a glass. Discard the flesh and seeds. Add basil, sugar, and lime into the glass and muddle together. Add crushed ice and pour in seltzer. Gently stir. Garnish with basil leaves.

Virgin Coquito

Coquito is a heavenly coconut-based traditional Puerto Rican drink typically served during the holidays. Strip out the rum, and it’s a creamy, delicious mocktail.

Yield: 1 pitcher

Note: For this mocktail, you’ll need to prepare some ingredients at least two hours ahead of assembling.

Ingredients:

1 (14 oz) can sweetened condensed milk

1 (15 oz) can cream of coconut

13 ounces coconut milk

4 ounces evaporated milk

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

4 tablespoons shredded coconut

4 ounces raisins (optional)

2 cinnamon sticks (optional)

Method:

In an air-tight pitcher, pour in coconut milk. Add in raisins and cinnamon sticks. Allow flavors to infuse for a minimum of two hours in the refrigerator. For best results, infuse for up to three days. Strain the infused coconut milk into a blender. Add in the rest of the ingredients. Blend thoroughly until you create a smooth consistency. Allow the mocktail to rest in the refrigerator for at least an hour before you enjoy it.

Fizzy Cranberry Pomegranate Mocktail

Add some cheer to any gathering with this delicious, ribbon-red drink. The combination of rich cranberry and pomegranate is elevated by the effervescence of the sparkling cider.

Ingredients:

3 ounces sparkling cider

3 ounces cranberry juice

3 ounce pomegranate juice

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

3 tablespoons cane sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

Method:

Combine sugar and cinnamon on a plate. Run a lime around the rim and dip into the sugar/cinnamon mixture. Add ice to the glass. Pour in cranberry and pomegranate juice. Combine with lime and stir gently. Top off with sparkling cider.

Spiced Pomegranate

Keep the pomegranate love rolling with this delightful spiced pomegranate mocktail. The sweetness is tantalizingly balanced by the richness of vanilla and zest of cayenne.

Ingredients:

3 ounces pomegranate juice

3 ounces ginger beer

2 ounces orange juice

½ teaspoon vanilla

2 pinches of ground ginger

2 pinches of cayenne

3 tablespoons sugar

1 orange

Method:

Combine sugar, 1 pinch of cinnamon, and 1 pinch of cayenne on a plate. Run an orange around the rim and dip into the sugar/cinnamon/cayenne mixture. Add ice to the glass. Pour in pomegranate juice, ginger beer, and orange juice into the glass. Stir to combine. Add in vanilla, ground ginger, 1 pinch of ground ginger, and 1 pinch of cayenne into the glass. Stir to combine. Top off with ginger beer.

Hot Apple Cider Mocktail

The timeless charm of apple cider during the holidays never fails to delight. This mocktail presents a fun twist on the classic, preserving all the cherished elements of a warm apple cider we hold dear.

Yield: 1 pitcher

Ingredients:

10–12 medium apples sliced

2 oranges sliced

½ cup cranberries

4 cinnamon stick

4 star anise

1 tablespoon cloves

1 inch fresh ginger

½ cup maple syrup

Method:

Add all ingredients (except for the maple syrup) the a stockpot. Cover with water, allowing for about an inch of space at the top of the pot. Place on high heat until you reach a simmer. Cover with a lid and reduce the heat to medium-low. After about two hours, use a potato masher or a wooden spoon to mash all of the apples and oranges to release more flavor. Allow the ingredients to simmer with the lid on for 1 more hour. Pour the cider through a fine-mesh strainer or a cheesecloth into a pitcher. Discard any solids. Stir in the maple syrup. Enjoy while it’s still warm.

Creamy Gingerbread Mocktail

Indulge in a creamy gingerbread dream! If you’ve got leftover Christmas cookies (or want an excuse to make some more), this decadent treat is perfect for a night cuddling up in front of a fire.

Ingredients:

1 cup whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon ginger

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon molasses

¼ cup crushed gingersnap cookies

Method:

Place molasses on a plate and crushed gingersnap cookies on another. Take two martini glasses and dip their rims thoroughly into the molasses. Dip glasses in crushed cookies. Add milk, heavy cream, ginger, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a cocktail shaker. Shake for at least 30 seconds to ensure the sugar fully dissolves. Pour into glass and enjoy!

Editors' Recommendations