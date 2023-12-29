 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Mojito, mule, and more: A festive mocktail recipe guide for New Year’s Eve

A mocktail guide for winter: Mojitos and more

Selena Rodriguez
By
holiday mocktail with candy cane in the glass
Weedezign / iStock

Step into a world of holiday wonder unlike any other, where the spirit of the season comes alive through tantalizing flavors and festive cheer—all without a drop of alcohol. As we dive into the heart of the approaching festivities, let’s embark on a flavorful expedition, discovering a treasury of mesmerizing mocktail recipes including mojito, coquito, and mule recipes. From captivating presentations to seasonal sensations, these expertly crafted concoctions are ready to enchant taste buds and elevate celebrations for the sober and sober-curious alike

Apples against a black background
3938030 / Pixabay

Apple Cider Holiday Mule 

Perfect for ginger beer lovers, this festive drink will definitely get you in the holiday spirit. It’s a spiced take on a classic favorite — perfect for a New Year’s Eve party or a quiet night at home.

Recommended Videos

Yield: 1 mocktail

Related

Ingredients:

  • 6 apple cider 
  • 6 ounces ginger beer 
  • ½ ounce lime juice
  • pinch of cinnamon 
  • apple slice, cinnamon stick & lime wedge for garnish

Method

  1. Pour cider, lime juice, and cinnamon into a chilled copper mug. 
  2. Add ice and pour ginger beer on top. 
  3. Stir to combine. 
  4. Garnish the top with an apple slice, cinnamon stick, and a lime wedge. 
Blackberry mojito
Дарья Яковлева / Pixabay

Blackberry Basil Mojito 

Infuse your New Year’s celebration with some tropical sunshine. This Blackberry Basil Mojito is a rich yet refreshing mocktail. Holiday on the beach, anyone? 

Yield: 1 mocktail

Ingredients:

  • 4 ripe blackberries
  • 4-6 basil leaves torn
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 tbsp cane sugar
  • 1 cup crushed ice
  • 6 ounces seltzer
  • Basil leaves for garnish 

Method: 

  1. Muddle blackberries. Strain berry juice into a glass. Discard the flesh and seeds.
  2. Add basil, sugar, and lime into the glass and muddle together. 
  3. Add crushed ice and pour in seltzer. Gently stir. 
  4. Garnish with basil leaves.  
coquito on a wood coaster
RHJ / iStock

Virgin Coquito

Coquito is a heavenly coconut-based traditional Puerto Rican drink typically served during the holidays. Strip out the rum, and it’s a creamy, delicious mocktail. 

Yield: 1 pitcher 

Note: For this mocktail, you’ll need to prepare some ingredients at least two hours ahead of assembling.

Ingredients:

  • 1 (14 oz) can sweetened condensed milk 
  • 1 (15 oz) can cream of coconut 
  • 13 ounces coconut milk 
  • 4 ounces evaporated milk 
  • ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon 
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract 
  • 4 tablespoons shredded coconut 
  • 4 ounces raisins (optional)
  • 2 cinnamon sticks (optional)

Method: 

  1. In an air-tight pitcher, pour in coconut milk. Add in raisins and cinnamon sticks. Allow flavors to infuse for a minimum of two hours in the refrigerator. For best results, infuse for up to three days. 
  2. Strain the infused coconut milk into a blender. Add in the rest of the ingredients. 
  3. Blend thoroughly until you create a smooth consistency. 
  4. Allow the mocktail to rest in the refrigerator for at least an hour before you enjoy it. 
cranberry mocktail
Cranberry cocktail with fresh cranberries and rosemary on black slate board. Fir tree branch and pine cones in background chas53 / iStock

Fizzy Cranberry Pomegranate Mocktail 

Add some cheer to any gathering with this delicious, ribbon-red drink. The combination of rich cranberry and pomegranate is elevated by the effervescence of the sparkling cider. 

Ingredients:

  • 3 ounces sparkling cider 
  • 3 ounces cranberry juice
  • 3 ounce pomegranate juice
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 3 tablespoons cane sugar 
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon 

Method: 

  1. Combine sugar and cinnamon on a plate. Run a lime around the rim and dip into the sugar/cinnamon mixture. 
  2. Add ice to the glass.
  3. Pour in cranberry and pomegranate juice. Combine with lime and stir gently.
  4. Top off with sparkling cider. 
Simon Berger / Pixabay

Spiced Pomegranate 

Keep the pomegranate love rolling with this delightful spiced pomegranate mocktail. The sweetness is tantalizingly balanced by the richness of vanilla and zest of cayenne.  

Ingredients:

  • 3 ounces pomegranate juice 
  • 3 ounces ginger beer 
  • 2 ounces orange juice 
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla 
  • 2 pinches of ground ginger 
  • 2 pinches of cayenne 
  • 3 tablespoons sugar 
  • 1 orange 

Method:

  1. Combine sugar, 1 pinch of cinnamon, and 1 pinch of cayenne on a plate. Run an orange around the rim and dip into the sugar/cinnamon/cayenne mixture. 
  2. Add ice to the glass.
  3. Pour in pomegranate juice, ginger beer, and orange juice into the glass. Stir to combine. 
  4. Add in vanilla, ground ginger, 1 pinch of ground ginger, and 1 pinch of cayenne into the glass. Stir to combine. 
  5. Top off with ginger beer. 
Hot apple cider in a mug
Apple cider Sezeryadigar / iStock

Hot Apple Cider Mocktail 

The timeless charm of apple cider during the holidays never fails to delight. This mocktail presents a fun twist on the classic, preserving all the cherished elements of a warm apple cider we hold dear.

Yield: 1 pitcher 

Ingredients:

  • 10–12 medium apples sliced 
  • 2 oranges sliced 
  • ½ cup cranberries 
  • 4 cinnamon stick 
  • 4 star anise 
  • 1 tablespoon cloves
  • 1 inch fresh ginger
  • ½ cup maple syrup 

Method: 

  1. Add all ingredients (except for the maple syrup) the a stockpot. Cover with water, allowing for about an inch of space at the top of the pot.
  2. Place on high heat until you reach a simmer. Cover with a lid and reduce the heat to medium-low.
  3. After about two hours, use a potato masher or a wooden spoon to mash all of the apples and oranges to release more flavor. Allow the ingredients to simmer with the lid on for 1 more hour. 
  4. Pour the cider through a fine-mesh strainer or a cheesecloth into a pitcher. Discard any solids. 
  5. Stir in the maple syrup. 
  6. Enjoy while it’s still warm. 
Gingerbread man in a mug
Winter mood Eva-Katalin / iStock

Creamy Gingerbread Mocktail

Indulge in a creamy gingerbread dream! If you’ve got leftover Christmas cookies (or want an excuse to make some more), this decadent treat is perfect for a night cuddling up in front of a fire. 

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup whole milk 
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon ginger 
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon 
  • 1 tablespoon molasses
  • ¼ cup crushed gingersnap cookies

Method: 

  1. Place molasses on a plate and crushed gingersnap cookies on another. Take two martini glasses and dip their rims thoroughly into the molasses. Dip glasses in crushed cookies. 
  2. Add milk, heavy cream, ginger, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a cocktail shaker. Shake for at least 30 seconds to ensure the sugar fully dissolves. 
  3. Pour into glass and enjoy! 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Selena Rodriguez
Selena Rodriguez
Contributor
Selena is a Colorado-based writer and content creator. She is constantly on the hunt for the next adventure whether it's…
This eggnog French toast recipe may be your new holiday breakfast favorite (it’s definitely ours)
Eggnog french toast is so, so good
Eggnog French toast

This time of year, there are endless traditional and festive recipes to enjoy. Whether your family celebrates the holiday with honey-baked ham, a beautiful rib roast, or a gorgeous seafood spread, there are tons of dishes that we associate with the December holidays. And that's even before Christmas cookies and cocktails come into play. Yes, as far as holiday dining is concerned, we've got plenty of options in the way of dinner and treats. But what about the most important meal of the day? Don't our holiday breakfast tables deserve a little holly jolly sprinkle, too? We think so. That's why we love this incredibly delicious eggnog French toast recipe from St. Pierre Bakery.
We've always loved St. Pierre Bakery for its delicious baked goods, from pillowy brioche to delicious waffles and lace-thin crêpes. Their signature orange packages are easy to find at most grocers, including Walmart, so a decadently soft and buttery treat is always nearby. Of course, any brioche you happen to have in your bread box will work perfectly for this recipe, as well.
This indulgent breakfast calls for one of our very favorite holiday ingredients, eggnog liqueur, to give this Saturday morning staple a Christmas-y upgrade, and we are here for it. Topped with perfectly caramelized oranges, a drizzle of homemade butterscotch sauce, and a snowy dusting of powdered sugar, this dish is special enough to become a new Christmas morning tradition.

Eggnog French toast with caramelized oranges recipe
Ingredients

Read more
3 batch drink recipes perfect for the holidays: Moscow mule, martini, and good ol’ spiked punch
Keep things delicious this holiday season with some quality cocktails
A chocolate peppermint martini cocktail

'Tis the season for big portions, glowing lights, and well-made drinks. As the holidays set in, we've got a few cocktail recipes you can try out on you and yours. Whether you're hosting a big gathering or just want something to sip in the evening as you watch a classic holiday movie, we've got some ideas.

Read on for some great options you can batch out as large-format cocktails for parties and such. The list includes everything from refreshing mixers to indulgent nightcaps. Don't be ashamed of busting out a calculator if you can't keep the ratios straight. You don't want a drink so strong that people will be passing out on your couch. Conversely, you don't want something that's too light, especially when the in-laws arrive.

Read more
The Irish Whiskey Awards named this the best Irish whiskey of the year (and they should know)
Who doesn't love a good Irish whiskey?
Whiskey

If you call yourself a fan of Irish whiskey (Ireland is the only other country along with the U.S. that uses the ‘e’ in whiskey), but you only drink Jameson, it’s time to branch out. There are countless noteworthy, award-winning, nuanced Irish whiskeys on the market. Many come from the likes of Redbreast, Tullamore D.E.W., Connemara, Bushmills, and Teeling. But also, some amazing expressions are being produced by smaller, up-and-coming whiskey makers.

The best way to find these whiskey-saturated diamonds in the rough you can ask an employee at your local liquor store, read an article like this, peruse online reviews, or check out which brands have won prestigious awards. While all are great options, we believe the latter is the best choice, especially if the award in question is the “Best Irish Whiskey of The Year” at The Irish Whiskey Awards. Who could be better to judge the value of Irish whiskey than Irish whiskey experts?

Read more