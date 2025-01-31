 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Create the perfect winter cocktail using these bartender-approved ingredients

A top bartender on winter cocktails

By
Old Fashioned cocktail
Pylyp Sukhenko / Unsplash

Winter is a surprisingly good time for cocktails, and not just because of the many gatherings we have this time of year. Yes, there’s an abundance of citrus, but there are other ingredients too that can properly winterize your favorite cocktail recipes.

While we love a great hot cocktail, there are other ways to melt the snow with a soothing beverage.

Recommended Videos

David Rowe is the lead bartender at the Four Seasons Embarcadero in San Francisco. He loves embracing seasonality and is always coming up with great ways to have his drinks reflect the time of year. He offered some great suggestions for making quality winter cocktails, including a recipe to try at home. And if you’re continuing with Dry January into February or just looking for a good non-alcoholic option, you’re in luck.

Related

Buddah’s Hand and other citrus

Buddha's Hand citrus.
Flickr/Luigi Guarino / Flickr

Rowe is quick to admit he doesn’t go for ingredients that are too exotic, as the extra work of getting ahold of them can be too much. He does call on Buddha’s Hand this time of year. The citrus shrub produces evocative fruit that looks very much like a cartoonish hand. “The preparation requires the hand to be peeled, which is easily done with a ceramic peeler,” he says. “After the peel is removed, you soak the peels up to a month in the liquor of your choosing. I prefer either vodka or gin. If you choose, you can add sugar and water to make a lemon cello type of liquor.”

How does one put it to use? Spritzers of Collins’ type cocktails are great. “Or, a great Buddah’s Hand Martini,” Rowe adds.

Winter Spices

Variety of Indian masala chai spices - star anise, cloves and cinnamon on a plate.
VD Photography / Unsplash

“My current choice for winter is taking the bountiful orange and pairing it with the friendly holiday spices of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, allspice, anise, and clove,” the bartender says. “It’s a familiar mixture for that cozy baked aroma.”

What’s his go-to orange? Valencia, which is ideal for juicing. “I’ll take the juice, let’s say a quart, and dissolve a quart of cane sugar into it. Add your mixture to a large saucepan with the spices and reduce it by at least half. After it cools, it will have the consistency of a rich simple syrup,” he says.”

Just like that—at least after if cools—you have an orange spiced simple syrup that can be used in a number of way to impart what Rowe calls “warmth” and a “comfortable element to your cocktails.” The spice mix reminds him of fresh-baked banana bread or the holidays and cider spices.

“Using this syrup in an Old Fashioned transforms the cocktail to a winter wonderland with little effort,” he says. “Replace the agave with the orange syrup in a Margarita and the spices jump forward and pair with tequila’s earthiness.”

Room temperature cocktails

White Negroni
NA

“For novice drinkers I think many of the room temperature cocktails come across as too strong, because the liquor is not diluted in any form,” Rowe says. “With that said, room temperature cocktails can offer a warm comfort during these chilly winter nights.”

He suggests spirits well-steeped in flavors. “Roots, spices, botanicals are all well-curated in many Amaros and liquors,” he says. “One such liquor on every bar’s back shelf is Benedictine. Used judiciously, it adds a complement of botanicals and sweetness.”

And one can always go the way of the apple, expressed greatly in Calvados. “To rinse a brandy snifter with Benedictine and add a shot of Calvados, then you have a very easy and seasonal room temperature cocktail that is very sip-able and complex,” he says.

“A cocktail we make at Orafo is called the White Lotus which easily transitions to a room temperature cocktail. Incorporating a white Negroni idea, it uses Tanquray Suville, amaro Nonino, and Calvados, with a wash of Benedictine. A bit more complex than the for mentioned version but packs the same warm and comforting apple and orange combination so familiar to the season.

Winter NA Cream Soda

Two refreshing glasses of Scotch and Soda.
NA

“My favorite surprise is how incredible the baking spices come forward when it’s used for a simple NA Italian Cream Soda,” admits Rowe. He notes that if you pour the club soda slowly enough, a pillowy white crown will rise to the top of the glass. That’s some presentation.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ounce orange spiced simple
  • 1/2 ounce cream
  • Club soda
  • Ice

Method:

  1. Combine simple syrup with cream and shake with 1 cup of ice.
  2. Pour whole mixture into a Highball glass and slowly add club soda.

Rowe likes to apply the syrup to any number of non-alcoholic mocktails. For example, in the winter, he will treat an ounce of the orange syrup to two ounces of pomegranate juice, an ounce of lemon juice, an an ounce of egg white. He dry shakes, chills, and strains into a coupe for a tangy mocktail with warm holiday spices. Don’t forget to garnish with crumbled dehydrated lemon!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
See off the winter blues with these shimmering and sparkling cocktails
Brighten up the dark months with these sparkling options
Lillet

January can be a dark, dismal time of year. With short days, long nights, and chilly temperatures, it's tempting to simply curl up in bed, pull the covers over your head, and refuse to come out until spring arrives. But alas, work must be done and lives must be lived, so we are all rudely called from our cozy nests to get on with daily chores.

If you're looking for a way to brighten your dark days, however, then you can try out some of these sparkling cocktails. With light, fizzy ingredients, they'll bring a little shine and sparkle to your evenings. If you're not participating in Dry January and you're looking for a cocktail to raise your spirits, these are just the ticket.
Lillet Rosé Spritz

Read more
Brighten up the dark nights with these colorful winter cocktails
Enjoy some rosy colors in these dark months
colorful winter cocktails disaronno pink velvet3

Part of the fun of making cocktails is creating something which not only tastes good, but which looks good too. Adding the right garnish or using the right glassware for a drink will help enhance its flavors and scents, but it's also a nice way to create a feeling of luxury, or of enjoying something special. And with the cold, dark months of winter here, it's nice to brighten up your evening with a colorful cocktail. That doesn't mean you need to mix neon creations reminiscent of the 80s, but using ingredients like deep red cranberry juice or a red bitter aperitif like Campari, or even a fun red candy cane as garnish, can add a note of visual interest to your drinks as well as enhancing the flavor.
Sagamore Spirit Winter Mule

Ingredients:

Read more
Use this genius flavor wheel for perfect martinis every time
This flavor wheel will steer you to the perfect vermouth and bitter partners for your gin
perfect martini flavor wheel botanist hot toddy jpg

Creating the perfect martini is a real art form. While there are plenty who love the classic version of the drink -- just gin, with a tiny whiff of dry vermouth, stirred together and perhaps garnished with an olive -- there are also millions of martini variations incorporating just about every flavor and liqueur you can imagine. While purists might decry drinks like the Espresso Martini as not a martini at all (which I might have to agree with -- though it is a fine drink, it isn't really a martini) there are still variations you can make which keep within the bounds of tradition.

The key to a good martini variation is understanding your base spirit. With gin, you'll find a wide range of botanicals used which give a big range of flavors to the final product. So you need to identify the key flavors of your gin, and use that to pick your vermouth and your bitters.

Read more