Mint goes with everything from gin to bourbon in these classic cocktails recipes

Mint is a great ingredient to use in cocktails, adding a zip of freshness to your drinks. It’s found in many classic recipes, so if you’re wondering how to make use of this tasty ingredient then try out some of the recipes below.

Mojito

One of the most iconic cocktails of all time is the Mojito. Made with a simple combination of rum, lime, sugar, and mint, this Cuban classic is beloved the world over. Even those who aren’t frequent rum drinkers will enjoy this thanks to its fresh, bright flavors and the pleasing mix of lime and mint. Use a decent quality white rum for the best results, and try to get the freshest mint and lime that you can. If you can get some mint fresh from the garden, even better.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. white rum

1 oz. freshly squeezed lime juice

2 teaspoons white sugar

6 mint leaves

Soda water to top

Method:

Muddle the mint with the sugar and lime juice at the bottom of a shaker tin. For this, you can either use a muddler or the back of a spoon — press down hard onto the ingredients so that the mint breaks up and the sugar dissolves into the lime juice. Then add the white rum to the shaker with plenty of ice and shake well. Strain into a glass filled with more ice and top with the soda water. Add more mint leaves to garnish.

Mint Julep

This drink is a favorite of the Kentucky Derby, making use of the local bourbon from the region. While it’s often seen served in a silver or copper cup, and that does make for a fun and stylish way to drink it, it also tastes just as good from a glass if that’s all you have. The unusual part of this drink is the use of cracked ice, which makes it fun to drink (almost like a grown up slushie) and helps to temper the strong flavors of the bourbon. If you’re going to use cracked ice from the ice machine in your fridge door, make sure you’ve given this a good clean before you use it as otherwise it can introduce off flavors to this classic drink.

Ingredients:

2 oz. bourbon

4 sprigs of mint

1 teaspoon of powdered sugar

2 teaspoons water

Method:

This cocktail is built in the glass, so begin by muddling the mint, sugar, and water in the bottom of the glass. Then fill the glass all the way to the top with cracked ice and pour over the bourbon. You need to stir this drink well before serving, so stir until the glass is cold to the touch and you can see condensation forming on its outside.

Moscow Mule

Another crowd pleasing drink is the Moscow Mule. This one is quick to make and looks spectacular if you have the traditional copper mugs to serve it in, so it’s a great option for parties. The traditional recipe calls for mint as a garnish, but if you really love the mint flavor then you could muddle some mint at the bottom of the mug for an extra minty punch. Also consider which the best ginger beer will be to use as that makes a big different to the flavor of the drink.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz. vodka

1/6 oz. freshly squeezed lime juice

4 oz. ginger beer

Mint sprig for garnish

Method:

Fill a copper cup with ice and add the vodka and ginger beer. Pour the lime juice over the top, stir the drink well, then add a mint sprig for the garnish and serve.

Grasshopper

The Grasshopper is a creamy, sweet desert cocktail which uses crème de menthe rather than fresh mint. It’s a bit retro these days, as it has its heyday in the 1980s, but it’s great fun if you enjoy sweet flavors and you’re looking for something like a minty milkshake to finish off a meal. Crème de menthe is one of those ingredients that isn’t called for very often in cocktail making, but is useful to have on hand for drinks like this one. If you’re looking to add a touch of retro fun to your next dinner party, try serving a round of Grasshoppers in place of the After Eight mints.

Ingredients:

1 oz. crème de menthe

1 oz. crème de cacao

1 oz. fresh cream

Method:

Add all the ingredients to a shaker tin with plenty of ice. Shake very well to combine — as this drink includes cream, you’ll need to shake extra hard to combine everything and make sure it is frothy and light. Try shaking for around 30 seconds. Once you’re happy with the texture of the drink, strain it into a martini glass and garnish with a mint leaf.

South Side

This pre-Prohition cocktail isn’t as common today as some others like the Sidecar or the Singapore Sling, but it deserves its place in the cocktail canon. Similar to a Gin Gimlet, it combines gin and lime juice with sugar for a sharp and tangy flavor, but it also includes mint leaves to add an extra breath of freshness. Sometimes you’ll see a version with lemon juice instead of lime juice — try both and see which you prefer. One optional ingredient is a few drops of egg white which can sound a bit dubious if you aren’t used to drinking sours. This isn’t essential so feel free to skip it if it sounds off-putting, but if you do include it it will add a light, frothy texture and help lighten up the drink somewhat.

Ingredients:

2 oz. London dry gin

1 oz. fresh lime juice

0.5 oz. simple syrup

6 mint leaves

Few drops of egg white (optional)

Method:

Start by muddling the mint leaves and lime juice in the bottom of a shaker tin. Then add lots of ice and pour in the gin and simple syrup, and the egg white if you are using that. Shake well to combine and double strain into a cocktail glass to remove the mint. Garnish with a fresh mint sprig.