The most affordable and most expensive cities for dining in Europe, according to a new study

Looking to dine out on your European vacation without breaking the bank? ​A recent study by Omio has unveiled the most affordable and expensive European cities for dining out, providing valuable insights for travelers seeking to manage their food budgets.

At the top of the list is Prishtina, Kosovo, where a meal costs an average of £4.18 (approximately $5.50), a local beer is £1.67 ($2.15), and a cappuccino is just £1.02 ($1.30). Other budget-friendly cities include Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Skopje, North Macedonia, both offering meals for under £6.

Conversely, Oslo, Norway, ranks as the most expensive city for dining out, with a meal averaging £20.30 ($26.40), a local beer £8.83 ($11.50), and a cappuccino £3.70 ($4.80). Other costly destinations include Vaduz, Liechtenstein, Reykjavík, Iceland, Copenhagen, Denmark, and Bern, Switzerland, where dining expenses are significantly higher compared to Eastern European counterparts.

The most affordable cities for dining out

These are the most affordable cities for eating and drinking, according to the study.

Prishtina, Kosovo Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina Skopje, North Macedonia Chișinău, Moldova Minsk, Belarus Podgorica, Montenegro Prague, Czechia Budapest, Hungary Sofia, Bulgaria Tirana, Albania

The most expensive cities for dining out

On the other end of the spectrum, these cities will cost you when it comes to dining out.