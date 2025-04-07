 Skip to main content
The most affordable and most expensive cities for dining in Europe, according to a new study

Want to dine out on vacation without breaking the bank?

By
Kosovo
Leonhard_Niederwimmer / Pixabay

Looking to dine out on your European vacation without breaking the bank? ​A recent study by Omio has unveiled the most affordable and expensive European cities for dining out, providing valuable insights for travelers seeking to manage their food budgets.

At the top of the list is Prishtina, Kosovo, where a meal costs an average of £4.18 (approximately $5.50), a local beer is £1.67 ($2.15), and a cappuccino is just £1.02 ($1.30). Other budget-friendly cities include Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Skopje, North Macedonia, both offering meals for under £6. 

Conversely, Oslo, Norway, ranks as the most expensive city for dining out, with a meal averaging £20.30 ($26.40), a local beer £8.83 ($11.50), and a cappuccino £3.70 ($4.80). Other costly destinations include Vaduz, Liechtenstein, Reykjavík, Iceland, Copenhagen, Denmark, and Bern, Switzerland, where dining expenses are significantly higher compared to Eastern European counterparts.

The most affordable cities for dining out

Sarajevo
chriswanders / Pixabay

These are the most affordable cities for eating and drinking, according to the study.

  1. Prishtina, Kosovo
  2. Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
  3. Skopje, North Macedonia
  4. Chișinău, Moldova
  5. Minsk, Belarus
  6. Podgorica, Montenegro
  7. Prague, Czechia
  8. Budapest, Hungary
  9. Sofia, Bulgaria
  10. Tirana, Albania

The most expensive cities for dining out

Oslo
Morten Falch Sortland / Getty Images

On the other end of the spectrum, these cities will cost you when it comes to dining out.

  1. Oslo, Norway
  2. Vaduz, Liechtenstein
  3. Reykjavik, Iceland
  4. Copenhagen, Denmark
  5. Bern, Switzerland
  6. Monaco
  7. Dublin, Ireland
  8. Helsinki, Finland
  9. Amsterdam, Netherlands
  10. Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

New study ranks the best airports for food
New reporter ranks airports for food choices
Terminal 4, Singapore Changi Airport

Travel lets you branch out, see the world, and find new experiences. But first, you must get there and during the journey, you'll probably spend time in an airport. That can include layovers and delays, where you’ll need a meal, and finding quality food can be challenging.

SEO for Restaurants studied metrics from Google Maps and airport websites regarding global airports' variety, pricing, and food quality. After tabulating the data, the company ranked the world’s best airports for food.
The list features airports in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East
Marché Restaurant, Zurich Airport Wikimedia Commons

Read more
Celebrate love and craft beer with Margaritaville’s new brewery wedding package
Say 'I do' while enjoying refreshing craft beer
Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Margaritaville Island Reserve is offering craft beer lovers a unique way to say “I do” with its new Brewery Wedding Package. Part of Karisma Hotels & Resorts’ W.I.S.E. program, this experience takes place at the award-winning LandShark Brewery & Grill, an oceanfront venue with laid-back island vibes and expertly crafted brews. Couples can enjoy fresh pours and a behind-the-scenes look at the brewing process, making their big day as refreshing as a cold pint.
What the package includes

Available at Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya for $2,000, this package offers a wedding like no other. Say "I do" at LandShark Brewery & Grill, with towering beer tanks as your backdrop. Guests will be greeted with freshly brewed beer to set the tone for the celebration of love.

Read more
This ski destination just earned the title of most beautiful in North America
Whistler Blackcomb took the top spot
Whistler Blackcomb

A new study from Bounce has crowned Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia as the most beautiful ski resort in North America. Known for its gorgeous alpine scenery and world-class slopes, Whistler Blackcomb earned the top spot in a ranking that analyzed social media engagement and visitor reviews.

To determine the most picturesque ski resorts, the study examined Instagram and TikTok activity, including the number of posts using resort-specific hashtags, as well as TripAdvisor reviews mentioning words like “beautiful,” “stunning,” and “views.” These factors were combined to give each ski destination a final score out of 10.

Read more