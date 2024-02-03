 Skip to main content
Hublot, Cartier, Chopard, and more: Elton John’s collection of watches is headed for auction

Want a vintage watch? Buy one of Elton John's watches

Sarah Veldman
Elton John singing with red glasses
Flickr / Flickr

Renowned musician and style icon Sir Elton John is not only celebrated for his legendary music career but also for his exquisite taste in watches. A selection from his eclectic watch collection, including coveted pieces from luxury brands like Hublot, Cartier, and Chopard, is set to go under the hammer at an upcoming auction.

Every single one of the 31 timepieces lined up for the auction block as part of the “Goodbye Peachtree Road” sale exudes the unmistakable essence of Sir Elton John himself. Kicking off on February 9th, Christie’s will kickstart a series of eight auctions unveiling treasures from Sir Elton John’s former Atlanta abode. Dubbed the “Goodbye Peachtree Road” sales, these events promise a treasure trove of eclectic delights, spanning from photographs, artworks, and fashion pieces to costumes and, of course, an array of meticulously chosen watches by the musical maestro.

HUBLOT, PINK GOLD SKELETONIZED 'BIG BANG AERO' CHRONOGRAPH
Christie's

Elton John: A maestro of timepieces

Though Sir Elton John’s watch collection comprises just 31 lots out of the whopping 921 items up for grabs, it stands as a splendid reflection of his penchant for the dramatic. Amidst the vibrant colors, bedazzling diamonds, and whimsical leopard prints lies a profound appreciation for the timeless classics, showcasing the multifaceted nature of the artist’s discerning tastes.

Elton John’s passion for watches is as illustrious as his music career. Known for his flamboyant style and penchant for the finer things in life, the artist has curated a remarkable collection that reflects his eclectic taste and appreciation for craftsmanship.

Hublot: Luxurious aesthetics

Among the highlights of the auction are several stunning pieces from esteemed watchmaker Hublot. The Hublot Big Bang Aero Bang in 18k pink gold is a standout, boasting a bold and avant-garde design that epitomizes the brand’s ethos of fusion. With its skeletonized dial and intricate movement visible through the sapphire crystal caseback, this timepiece is a testament to Hublot’s innovative approach to watchmaking.

Another noteworthy Hublot offering is the Big Bang Tutti Frutti Caviar Ceramic. This eye-catching timepiece features a black ceramic case adorned with an array of colorful gemstones, creating a playful yet luxurious aesthetic. Powered by an automatic movement, the Big Bang Tutti Frutti is as technically impressive as it is visually striking.

Cartier: Timeless elegance

No discussion of luxury watches would be complete without mentioning Cartier, and Elton John’s collection includes some exquisite pieces from this prestigious Maison. One standout is the Cartier Ballon Bleu in 18k white gold, embellished with sparkling diamonds that adorn the case and dial. This elegant timepiece epitomizes Cartier’s signature blend of timeless sophistication and contemporary flair.

Chopard: A touch of opulence

A true gem within Sir Elton John’s horological treasure trove is the Chopard Limited Edition White Gold Sapphire Diamond-Set Mille Miglia. This exquisite timepiece is a celebration of craftsmanship and luxury, featuring a dazzling array of sapphires and diamonds meticulously set within a gleaming white gold case. Inspired by the exhilarating world of motorsports, this limited edition watch not only exemplifies Chopard’s commitment to precision engineering but also reflects Sir Elton’s penchant for the extraordinary.

CHOPARD, LIMITED EDITION WHITE GOLD, SAPPHIRE AND DIAMOND-SET 'MILLE MIGLIA ELTON JOHN'
Christie's

The auction starts in February, with online bidding available

The assortment is distributed across various auction events. Primarily featured in the “The Collection of Sir Elton John: The Jewel Box” auction, spanning from February 9th to February 27th, enthusiasts can engage in online bidding.

An intriguing aspect is the seemingly modest initial estimates for numerous timepieces. Given the renowned status of these watches, even surpassing those not previously owned by Sir Elton John, it’s anticipated that final bids will soar to remarkable heights.

Sarah Veldman
