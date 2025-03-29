2025 watch trends: An expert’s guide to the year’s hottest timepieces

Table of Contents Table of Contents Rolex GMT-Master II OMEGA Ploprof 2024 Edition Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Diver Patek Philippe Aquanaut Travel Time 5164G

In 2024, the watch industry saw many new trends pop up far and wide. All styles had many options, from bold hues to two-toned dials. While many of these concepts will continue to grow throughout 2025, there are specific watches that are expected to gain a following. To know which timepieces are expected to become the staple pieces of the year, Bob’s Watches’ CMO, Daniel Yi, reveals four of the timepieces you’ll want to have in your collection. The following pieces are a mixture of classic styles with modern features that will transcend any watch set to be released in the upcoming year.

Rolex GMT-Master II

It’s difficult to imagine a more symbolic and classic series than Rolex’s GMT-Master II. While Rolex’s upgrades contain the same structure and look, the functionality and advancements make this a gem. Featuring a black dial and a two-toned Cerachrom bezel insert for a sleek and versatile look. According to Yi, “Introduced in 2024, this stainless-steel model features a black and grey ceramic bezel and a green GMT hand. Its versatile design and practical functionality have garnered substantial attention, and it’s expected to remain highly sought after in 2025.”

Created with Oystersteel and Chromalight display, users can expect high resistance against corrosion and visibility in difficult conditions. With a power reserve of approximately 70 hours and bidirectional self-winding via a perpetual rotor, this Rolex timepiece combines the high-quality precision and craftsmanship of the brand with a modern feel that will update your watch collection. Despite bold and statement releases that may arise throughout the year, the Rolex GMT-Master II is a timeless buy that won’t lose its touch anytime soon.

OMEGA Ploprof 2024 Edition

With an ode to the past, OMEGA’s Ploprof Seamaster watch is an elegant piece that takes any watch lover back in time. Tapping into the nostalgia trend, OMEGA’s 2024 rendition of the Ploprof watch is a must-have for anyone who still yearns for the quality and look of vintage timepieces. “Paying homage to the 1971 original, the 2024 Ploprof retains its robust monobloc case construction and distinctive dimensions,” says Yi. “Its blend of vintage appeal and modern technology is expected to resonate with enthusiasts seeking unique and durable timepieces in 2025.”

This decadent piece is one of OMEGA’s finest due to its Summer Blue sun-brushed dial with a gradient finish. On the piece’s backside is a laser-engraved Seamaster logo with engraved waves and Poseidon carrying a trident with two seahorses. This commemorative design joins OMEGA’s 1956 original logo and the current brand design. While OMEGA’s Seamaster collection offers plenty to choose from, the Ploprof 2024 Edition is a must-have for faithful fans of the brand.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Diver

There’s no doubt that 2025 is all about returning to the classics. Whether it is a modern iteration or a timeless piece, this year is about reaching for anchor watches you can use on almost any occasion. Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak Offshore Diver is a prime example of how a quality design and reliable craftsmanship can stand the test of time, regardless of the new releases. With plenty of dial options and colorways, the Royal Oak Offshore Diver offers watch enthusiasts the chance to tailor their pick based on their style.

Made with a stainless steel case, glare-proof sapphire crystal and caseback, and a “Méga Tapisserie” patterned dial, this watch has all the makings of a staple in any collection. As Yi mentions, “The Royal Oak Offshore Diver continues to captivate with its bold design and exceptional craftsmanship. Its enduring appeal and robust construction make it a noteworthy choice for those seeking a luxury sports watch in 2025.” While the watch’s sleek and sharp outward appearance is significant, the piece’s inner workings allude to the brand’s rich history.

Patek Philippe Aquanaut Travel Time 5164G

Although many trends take note from the past, there’s still space for modern opulence in the watch industry. For 2025, Patek Philippe’s Aquanaut Travel Time 5164G offers a unique combination of newness, quality, and casualness that will charm any watch lover. The first white gold version of the watch, this new piece keeps all the function and practicality a traveler will need but brings the design into a modern era.

Crafted with ​​opaline blue-gray, an embossed Aquanaut pattern, and white gold applied numerals with white luminescent coating, this watch has all the factors to become your go-to in 2025. “This white gold iteration of the Aquanaut line combines sporty elegance with practical dual time zone functionality,” says Yi. “Its refined design and Patek Philippe’s renowned craftsmanship make it a standout piece for collectors and travelers alike.” Whether you’re jet-setting onto a new adventure or just looking for a new piece to start or complete your collection, this watch has everything you need to stay on-trend in 2025.