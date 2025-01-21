 Skip to main content
New Parmigiani Fleurier watch honors the oldest Chinese calendar

A new Parmigiani watch that's inspired by a 5000-year-old Chinese calendar

Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Xiali Chinese Calendar
Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Xiali Chinese Calendar Parmigiani Fleurier / Parmigiani Fleurier

The Year of the Snake is fast approaching. Some of the biggest brands in the industry, from G-shock and Hublot to Oris, rolled out new pieces to pay tribute to the Chinese New Year. Parmigiani recently jumped on the bandwagon and brought its A-game too, with the Tonda PF Xiali Chinese Calendar timepiece.

Just as the name hints, the new Tonda PF model is a calendar watch that leans more on the mechanical side. It draws inspiration from a Neolithic Chinese calendar, popularly known as the Xiali Calendar.

For 5,000 years, the ancient Chinese civilization tracked seasons, years, and other meaningful cycles with the Xiali Calendar. Featuring 24 solar terms, five natural elements, and 12 zodiac animals, this calendar explains how natural forces and life cycles intertwine to create balance. Parmigiani honored the ancient civilization by including such elements on its new watch.

At the 12 o’clock denotation, there’s a complication with 12 zodiac animals, designed to display the animal that aligns with each cycle. But, it’s worth noting this watch comes with Chinese engravings. While the first level focuses on the name of each zodiac year/cycle, the second complements the first level with more details.

The outer ring, on the other hand, has 24 Chinese solar terms for tracking the sun’s position in different seasons.

“The Chinese calendar transcends mere functionality; it embodies a profound expression of cultural memory and universal harmony. To capture its intricate essence within a contemporary watch is not just a technical triumph—it’s a testimony to the importance of preserving and celebrating cultural heritage,” said Guido Terreni, Parmigiani Fleurier’s CEO.

When it comes to aesthetics, the new watch is characterized by a gold allure, which is accentuated by a finish that captures attention easily. The Parmigiani Tonda PF Xiali Chinese Calendar is priced at $104,300.

