Hublot celebrates the Year of the Snake with a limited-edition timepiece

Hublot just joined the brands celebrating the Year of the Snake with an iconic watch, complemented with beautiful details.

When it comes to the details, Hublot didn’t hold back on the Spirit of Big Bang Year of the Snake edition—it went all out. The dial features an all-black background, highlighted by a gold serpent that cuts across different sections while accentuating subdials.

Recommended Videos

Elements such as the hour markers and hour hands are also characterized by a gold hue, complementing the serpent that sits on top of the dial.

While the high-end detailing can capture anyone’s attention, the materials used on the watch also elevate the whole look.

For starters, the casing is manufactured from high-tech ceramic, a high-quality material with a gloss-like appearance, designed to withstand tough conditions. It also comes with a scale-like pattern that extends from the upper section to the lower section.

Since this watch has an open design, it offers beautiful views into the HBU4700 caliber. While the front face of the caliber has a black hue, the back is characterized by a sliver luster that takes the look to a whole new level. As a high-quality movement, the HBU4700 caliber offers a 50-hour power reserve.

Unlike previous calibers, the new HBU4700 creates a smooth balance between contemporary and modern elements, thanks to new materials.

It’s also worth noting that Hublot’s black strap has a scale-like, snake-skin finish that completes the whole look.

As a limited edition watch, the new Spirit of Big Bang Year of the Snake edition will be capped at 88 pieces. Each piece is priced at $35,100.