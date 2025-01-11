CLOT and adidas gear up for the Lunar New Year with new sneakers

While the start of the Lunar New Year doesn’t begin until January 29, many footwear brands are getting a head start on the activities with brand-new themed releases. Joining the list of brands is the partnership between CLOT and adidas. Previously, these two brands sent waves through the trends with their remixed iteration of the Superstar sneaker. Using the same silhouette, these brands are starting the year with a new collaborative sneaker that is the perfect shoe for the Lunar New Year. Using hints of “Year of the Snake,” both brands have added style and flair to the design many adored in the past year.

CLOT x adidas Superstar “Lunar New Year”

With small details and new features, CLOT and adidas have taken to their previous sneaker, the Dress Superstar, with a refined theme ready for the Lunar New Year. In this new release, the sneaker is crafted with a monochromatic black material made of leather, suede, and silky textile blend. Gold accents have been added to the co-branded tongue and along the sides with stars settled between the iconic Three Stripes. A barely-there decorative pattern can be found on the heel and sides of the sneaker. A decorative gold Chinese coin and a red tassel ornamental charm hand on each shoe’s shoelace. As with their previous design, the shoe comes with black ripped outsoles. In addition to the shoes, CLOT and adidas are releasing a matching collection to help complete your Lunar New Year look. Available at $200, the Lunar New Year sneakers can be purchased via adidas’ CONFIRMED app.

Shop Now