Klatch Coffee’s Red Envelope Celebration Trio Gift Set celebrates the culture of the Lunar New Year

Southern California coffee roaster Klatch Coffee has launched a limited-time-only gift set designed to celebrate the culture around the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday. This limited-time coffee trio launched today and will be available for purchase until February 14, 2025, in celebration of this year’s Lunar New Year, which starts on January 29th. Packaged in a handsome box with traditional red and gold colors, the Red Envelope Celebration Trio Gift Set is themed for the “red envelope” tradition of gifting. Inside this coffee trio, you’ll find a sampling of three exclusive Klatch Coffee roasts, each packaged in 113-gram bags:

  • Eureka: Be one of the first to try our new soon-to-be-released Eureka blend, and indulge in smooth milk chocolatey vibes, caramelized sugar, and creamy vanilla.
  • Mocha Java: Made from various beans from the Java, Indonesia region, this blend boasts flavor notes of brandy-toned chocolate, nutty almonds, and hints of blueberry top notes.
  • Organic Sumatra: Experience the delightful notes of baker’s chocolate, graham cracker, and a cedar finish in every cup of this coffee from Sumatra, Indonesia.
Klatch Coffee has truly thought of everything when crafting this specialty gift box. Whether you buy it for yourself or as a gift to someone celebrating the holiday, there’s something every coffee lover can love in the sample pack. Each blend comes in whole bean form only and is roasted fresh when ordered to ensure optimal freshness. The pricing of the Red Envelope Celebration Trio Gift Set is even on theme, priced at $28.88 to incorporate the traditionally lucky “8” number.

