Klatch Coffee’s Red Envelope Celebration Trio Gift Set celebrates the culture of the Lunar New Year

Southern California coffee roaster Klatch Coffee has launched a limited-time-only gift set designed to celebrate the culture around the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday. This limited-time coffee trio launched today and will be available for purchase until February 14, 2025, in celebration of this year’s Lunar New Year, which starts on January 29th. Packaged in a handsome box with traditional red and gold colors, the Red Envelope Celebration Trio Gift Set is themed for the “red envelope” tradition of gifting. Inside this coffee trio, you’ll find a sampling of three exclusive Klatch Coffee roasts, each packaged in 113-gram bags:
- Eureka: Be one of the first to try our new soon-to-be-released Eureka blend, and indulge in smooth milk chocolatey vibes, caramelized sugar, and creamy vanilla.
- Mocha Java: Made from various beans from the Java, Indonesia region, this blend boasts flavor notes of brandy-toned chocolate, nutty almonds, and hints of blueberry top notes.
- Organic Sumatra: Experience the delightful notes of baker’s chocolate, graham cracker, and a cedar finish in every cup of this coffee from Sumatra, Indonesia.