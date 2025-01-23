Say hello to adidas’ newest hit Samba for 2025

It’s no secret that 2024 was a big year for adidas’ Samba sneakers. The low-top and slim sneaker became the go-to shoe for everyday style and its popularity brought many remixes and variations. As Samba became more popular, adidas slowly transformed the silhouette via numerous collaborations throughout the year. While the original Samba silhouette isn’t heading anywhere anytime soon, adidas is already working hard to reenvision its famed sneaker for the new year. Looking to replicate this fame, adidas recently announced the reissuing of one of their archival Samba silhouettes, which adds a bit more volume to the narrow design. Although this Samba sneaker touts a different style than its original counterpart, it’s an updated silhouette that adds plenty of life to the hit shoe.

Make way for the Samba 62

In the Samba 62, adidas has added some width to the silhouette with a dual-toned outsole and narrow upper. With a similar look to a retro running shoe, the Samba 62 is a unique archival design from the Samba collection. The Samba 62 is crafted with a sleek leather upper with the inclusion of suede on the toe box. The brand’s iconic three stripes find their way along the side, next to an ‘adidas Samba’ logo in gold lettering. Unlike other Samba variations, this sneaker includes a pull tab along the heel and a lower midsole. Also gone is the traditional gum rubber, which has been replaced with foam. Expected to hit adidas’ CONFIRMED app and select retailers on January 23 for $140, the new Samba 62 is the perfect continuation of an iconic sneaker silhouette.