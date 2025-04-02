 Skip to main content
Atmos and On’s newest release is a chic nod to cherry blossoms

On, atmos release new collaborative sneaker

By
back photo of on x atmos sneakers
atmos / atmos

Separately, Atmos and On have many previous collaborations to brag about. Now, these two powerhouses are joining forces in a new partnership inspired by the beauty of cherry blossoms. While donning a darker colorway, the new sneaker is all about the details and accents that pay homage to natural beauty. Besides the touching homage, the design also features some of On’s most prolific footwear technology for a sneaker that combines personality and functionality. Nicknamed “Yozakura,” this sneaker takes on a moodier hue with a name that translates into “night cherry blossoms.” Whether you’re a fan of atmos or On, this collaboration is ideal for anyone looking to add a special collaboration to their footwear rotation. 

Atmos x On Cloudmonster Void

side profile of on x atmos sneaker
atmos / atmos

This iteration of the On Cloudmonster Void is a detailed masterclass, featuring a haptic, technical-inspired mesh upper in a dark navy hue. Cherry blossom hues highlight the eyelets and bring a pop of light pink to the sneaker, while On’s branding offers a similar dark monochromatic look. The Atmos logo also appears in the insoles, with a sakura illustration and an ombre background that turns from sunset to nightfall.  The shoe also features On’s famed cushioning system, which brings extra cushion and support to the design. Those looking to nab a pair can first see the sneaker at AtmosCon 2025, held in Tokyo on April 19. The shoe will become available via Atmos stores, On’s Flagship Store Cat Street, and online on April 24. The sneaker retails for approximately $153 after the currency exchange.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
norda releases new ‘super’ sneaker that brings the tech
norda releases new sneaker
photo of norda 005 sneaker

It’s no secret that the athletic company, norda, knows its way around a running shoe. For some time now, the brand has become a staple for its durable and advanced features that give every runner a comfortable and stylish fit. With an entire section of the website dedicated to some of the most extreme athletic achievements accomplished with the help of norda, it’s no wonder why runners have come to embrace the brand entirely. In their newest release, norda takes it to the next level with a new shoe that offers ‘Speed For A Lifetime.’ With a new campaign geared toward the shoe’s durability and longevity, the new sneaker is all about the tech that enables runners to continue reaching their goals. Combining lightweight features and performance tech, the new ‘super’ sneaker is a must for anyone looking to hit the trails soon. 
Keep running with norda 005

 

Salomon’s newest sneaker pack is out of this world
Salomon releases new sneakers
salomon sneaker on rock

Although Salomon typically likes to push the boundaries with their footwear, their latest sneaker pack explores new regions. In their new “Moon Pack,” the athletic brand expands on its technological prowess with three new colorways for some of its most popular models. While Salomon has recently focused on improving its collaborations and partnerships with brands like Kith, its in-house offerings are also seeing a major push. With a major push for their latest footwear technology, Salomon’s newest collection is a must for those who want the latest and most innovative shoes. 
Explore with Salomon’s new “Moon Pack”

 

Lacoste brings the party to Paris to celebrate their newest sneaker
Lacoste releases new sneaker
close up on lacoste detail

What better way for a brand to unveil its latest product than a two-day artistic event in Paris? For Lacoste, the event was the perfect opportunity to create an immersive opportunity that showcased their latest design to the world. From February 28 to March 1, the event took guests through a unique experience that revealed the purpose and message behind their newest sneaker. With the motive of bringing attendees through the journey of darkness to light, the event counted with artwork from five different artists that utilized various mediums throughout the space. Using artwork from upcycling specialists, architects, and avant-garde collectives, the event showcased how light can be manipulated and displayed. Besides showcasing these works of art and the sneaker, the event included live performances, customisation workshops, and a curated bookshop. This launch was an all-around immersive event that was the ultimate way to display their newest L003 sneaker. 
Step into the light with Lacoste’s L003 Neo Shot sneaker

 

