Atmos and On’s newest release is a chic nod to cherry blossoms

Separately, Atmos and On have many previous collaborations to brag about. Now, these two powerhouses are joining forces in a new partnership inspired by the beauty of cherry blossoms. While donning a darker colorway, the new sneaker is all about the details and accents that pay homage to natural beauty. Besides the touching homage, the design also features some of On’s most prolific footwear technology for a sneaker that combines personality and functionality. Nicknamed “Yozakura,” this sneaker takes on a moodier hue with a name that translates into “night cherry blossoms.” Whether you’re a fan of atmos or On, this collaboration is ideal for anyone looking to add a special collaboration to their footwear rotation.

Atmos x On Cloudmonster Void

This iteration of the On Cloudmonster Void is a detailed masterclass, featuring a haptic, technical-inspired mesh upper in a dark navy hue. Cherry blossom hues highlight the eyelets and bring a pop of light pink to the sneaker, while On’s branding offers a similar dark monochromatic look. The Atmos logo also appears in the insoles, with a sakura illustration and an ombre background that turns from sunset to nightfall. The shoe also features On’s famed cushioning system, which brings extra cushion and support to the design. Those looking to nab a pair can first see the sneaker at AtmosCon 2025, held in Tokyo on April 19. The shoe will become available via Atmos stores, On’s Flagship Store Cat Street, and online on April 24. The sneaker retails for approximately $153 after the currency exchange.