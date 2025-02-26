atmos celebrates 25 years with new adidas partnership

No better brands can handle the task of reimagining sneakers than atmos and adidas. Having partnered on collaborations before, atmos and adidas have plenty of experience creating unique designs. In honor of the Japanese retailer’s 25th anniversary, both brands couldn’t pass up the opportunity for another stellar sneaker release. The latest collaboration takes on another iconic adidas sneaker with an earthy and lush touch for a more sophisticated look. This release seems more special than previous partnerships, using key details from both brands and their heritage. With a special nod to nature, the sneaker is far more than just another brand partnership.

atmos x adidas Tobacco “Nenrin”

For their 25th anniversary, retailer atmos has reimagined adidas’ slim Tobacco silhouette and have given it proper tribute. Using Yakushima’s ancient Yakusugi cedar trees as inspiration, the new design uses a dark brown suede upper and a rich green velour material filling into the sneaker’s The Three Stripes emblem to craft the shoe. With an exclusive tag donning “DESIGNED IN TOKYO” placed on the back of the tongue in gold lettering to mark the partnership. In a subtle yet impactful nod, the sneaker’s insole has a tree ring graphic, a symbolic gesture to honor the Yakusugi trees. Available for purchase via the atmos web store, the adidas retails for around $123. While the sneaker’s inspiration draws from the striking Yakusugi trees, there’s no doubt some symbolism in the design that gives a nod to the retailer’s monumental growth over its 25 years. As the retailer continues to participate in premium collaborations with adidas and more, there’s no doubt this won’t be their final anniversary celebration.