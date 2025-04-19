MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon start a new era of their partnership

While this isn’t MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon’s first collaboration, it is a unique lineup for the pair. Known for their innovative and hi-tech designs, the pair has unleashed a new collaboration that seems drastically different than anything they’ve released before. With a mix of technical and functional features, this collaboration includes apparel, accessories, and footwear. Designed for both athletic and leisure wear, this unisex collection marks a new chapter in the pair’s collaborative journey. In this new lineup, two new footwear designs have been introduced that cater to a wide range of wearers.

MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon go hi-tech

Ready for two different types of activities, the new collection from MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon is a genderless collection that introduces a range of innovative features. For runners, the Spectur 2 features an all-black hue and is a contemporary model that combines sleek details with performance. Incorporating recycled polyester and rubber adds a tonal design to the look, which prioritizes optimal performance over out-of-the-box designs. Retailing at $405, the Spectur 2 is a minimalist model that works for any runner.

For leisurewear, the pair also debuts the XT-4 Mule, an exclusive design of the collaboration that incorporates athleisure into the mix. Crafted with hues of blue, yellow, and brown, this design features a more vibrant color combination. Featuring elements of sneakers and mules, this shoe utilizes recycled materials in a distinctive silhouette. Also featuring co-branding details, this sneaker-mule hybrid is an innovative silhouette that mimics the ongoing trend of hybrid shoes combining elements of sneakers and mules. Retailing for $455, the XT-4 Mule is as contemporary a shoe as can be. With this first release, the pair looks forward to an active spring season, as a second drop is expected to arrive next month with brand-new colorways. The first drop is available for purchase now via the Salomon and Maison Margiela webstores.