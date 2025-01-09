LOEWE and On reunite for second collaboration – and it’s boldly subtle

While the new year is just beginning, LOEWE and ON are already treating fans to a continuation of their partnership. In their previous collaborative design, the two brands took on Cloudtilt 2.0 with a bold and bright series of colorways. The duo is again remixing the design but adding a more subtle touch. For fans of neutrals and subdued pops of color, this new sneaker is the perfect opportunity to showcase this high-fashion partnership. Built with On’s recognizable footwear technology and LOEWE’s stylish details, this collaboration continues to serve practicality and fashion. With more high-fashion and luxury brands looking to enter the athleisure and lifestyle space, the partnership between LOEWE and On continues to stand apart.

LOEWE x On Cloudtilit 2.0

Although their previous partnership saw bright and bold colorways taking over the Cloudtilt 2.0 silhouette, their newest release is sleek and subtle. Using white uppers made of mesh and woven textile, small details like vivid colors on the lining, tongue, and LOEWE emblem give the sneaker its high-fashion look. For maximum support, the sneaker comes equipped with rubber toe guards and CloudTec midsole technology adding more comfort for the user. Available in three new colorways, White/Khaki, White/Orange, and White/Navy, this collaborative sneaker is easier to style, whether for performance or style. Those wanting to add this chic design to their wardrobe can purchase it via LOEWE’s web store or select retailers for $550. While their previous collaboration was about making a statement, this new design is a more versatile piece you can easily wear with anything in your wardrobe. Although there’s no doubt this partnership will continue to deliver hit after hit, the two releases are a promising future for footwear fans.

