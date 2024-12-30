Holthinrichs collaborates with The Horology Club on its first concrete watch

Meet the downsized concrete jungle. Holthinrichs recently teamed up with The Horology Club to launch a watch that draws inspiration from Hong Kong.

The watch sits on a 38.5mm casing, designed by Holthinrichs to trigger everyone’s imagination, making it easier to picture Hong Kong’s modern environment.

Ever since Holthinrichs unveiled timepieces with 3D-printed elements in 2016 and 2023, enthusiasts have been quite interested in the brand. Those unfamiliar with this brand might mistake it for something else, probably the new kid on the block. But, it’s a well-established organization. In the past four years, Holthinrichs dominated the industry with its unique watchmaking approach, which creates a balance between traditional and futuristic ways of doing things—something that’s quite rare.

The Horology Club, on the other hand, is a haven for watch lovers, horologists, and anyone who has an inclination for fine and innovative pieces. Since THC (The Horology Club) was founded in Hong Kong, it influenced the overall design of this new timepiece.

Hong Kong has always been quite popular for its massive skyline and scenic city views, highlighted by tall buildings, concrete pavements, expansive road networks, and well-designed concrete skyscrapers.

To paint a clear picture of the city’s appearance, the dial is manufactured from refined concrete, a material that’s not popular on modern watches, but still tells a deep story with texture and depth.

The huge urban environment was scaled down by Holthinrichs and The Horology Club into a miniature version to accentuate the city’s most attractive features in a unique manner.

There’s a high chance that this new chronograph is the first of many and will go down in the history books as the first timepiece to feature a concrete dial.

While the Signature Ornament ‘Concrete Jungle’ is late to the city-inspired party, everything on this new piece—from the dial to the casing—was perfectly pulled off by two upcoming brands, thanks to their shared interests in innovation and horology. Hats off to the two for meeting on common ground!

Just like Hong Kong, this watch has a refined ‘concrete jungle’ aesthetic, complemented by beautiful inscriptions on the edges of the dial, which double as hour markers. And even though this chronograph draws inspiration from a large city, it still aligns with Holthinrichs’ core principles—the use of raw materials on watches to maintain a holistic balance.

As a brand that prefers the contemporary approach to the traditional way, Holthinrichs relies on 3D technology while manufacturing cases, and the Signature Ornament ‘Concrete Jungle’ is not an exception to this rule. It’s also a product of 3D printing.

But, it’s worth noting this: The brand is quite versatile with its technology—a buyer can choose between two different options: a 3D-printed casing or a CNC-machined option.

Retailing at $4,012, the CNC option is more affordable than the 3D counterpart, which is offered at $5,835. Only 50 pieces will be manufactured.

