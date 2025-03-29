The Todd Snyder x UNIMATIC collaboration is the first of its kind. This is not because Todd Snyder has never made watches; of course, he has. But because this is the first time the legendary designer has worked with UNIMATIC, who has a design philosophy centered on functionality, updating traditional watch styles with a modern, minimalist approach to create distinctive, one-of-a-kind pieces. With the two of them coming together, this is bound to be a quick job selling out of this limited edition.

“I first discovered UNIMATIC a few years ago on Pinterest — I’m an obsessive Pinterest user. I was instantly drawn in and thought, ‘What is this? These are incredible.’” says Snyder, Founder and President of Todd Snyder. “I started incorporating UNIMATIC into my seasonal mood boards, always envisioning our guy, his life, and of course, the watch he’s wearing. When I finally met Giovanni and Simone from UNIMATIC, I knew — this was the watch.”

Combining the style of Todd Snyder with the craftsmanship of UNIMATIC

The vision for this watch began with a clean, striking black case and evolved from there. The dark olive “reverse panda” dial features stone-colored subdials with matching markers and trims and luminous hour and minute hands. The second and subdial hands are tipped in signature Todd Snyder blaze of international orange. The usual UNIMATIC functionality is always present, and this is no different.

And if you have ever known or worked with Snyder, you know he is hands-on. “For this collaboration, I set out to design something special for those who appreciate modern craftsmanship. The black case was my foundation, but I knew it needed my signature Snyder olive and a bold pop of orange. This watch is a reflection of my style. I have to say, it’s my favorite watch…and I have a lot of watches.”

“We are proud to have had the opportunity to work with a man and a designer we truly admire. Going from being customers and fans of the brand to sitting at the same table and collaborating on this timepiece has been a privilege we are truly excited about,” says Giovanni Moro, Co-founder of UNIMATIC. “Working on a joint project that reflects UNIMATIC — a watch I could have designed on my own — speaks to our shared sense of style and taste.”