Song for the Mute and adidas reunite for their fifth collaboration release

By
adistar sneaker song for the mute x adidas collaboration
Marking their fifth collaboration in a long-time partnership, Song for the Mute and adidas have reunited for another collection that continues to showcase the best of both brands. Continuing their tradition of remixing silhouettes, the new collection reimagines two sneakers in three unique colorways. Drawing inspiration from land and nature, the latest designs come with earthy tones and carefully curated materials. As part of a broader collection that includes apparel in the same colorways, these sneakers are the ultimate finishing touch to your wardrobe. Regardless if you are a Song for the Mute x adidas fanatic or it’s your first glimpse of the partnership, there’s no denying that collaboration continues to work. While already on their fifth collection together, there seems to be no limit to what the pair can create. 

Song for the Mute x adidas 005 collection

SFTM adidas superstar sneaker
Aptly named “Song for the Mute x adidas 005”, the duo’s new collection takes shape as an ode to all things nature. The first of the sneakers involves a remixed version of the Adistar Cushion, which sees uppers composed of a sheer open mesh base with pony hair and suede. The iconic Three Stripes trademark is updated in brushed suede on the inner face, while the outer face sees a satin finish. The outsole has also been upgraded with a worn-out effect miming the unique uppers. Available in three colorways, this sneaker will come in “Black,” “Clay,” and “Olive.”

In the second sneaker of the collection, the duo has taken to the iconic Superstar 82 for a similar concept that pays homage to nature. For a decadent textile design, this sneaker has been reimagined with vegetable-tanned suede, full-grain leather, and tonal hides. Including the silhouette’s iconic shell toe, this design also features worn-out metal eyelets that give it a vintage look. This silhouette will be available in “Toast,” “Milk,” and “Animal” colorways. Both sneakers in the collection will release on March 13 via Song for the Mute and adidas’ websites and retail for $160 and $140, respectively.

