CNCPTS and New Balance tease new collaboration- and it’s worth a toast

New Balance, CNCPTS release new sneaker

models in a row wearing sneakers
CNCPTS / CNCPTS

Following CNCPTS and New Balance’s previous collaboration aptly named “Saignee”, the duo is preparing to release their follow-up drop with an equally thematic purpose. Crafted with intention and purpose, this duo is getting ready for another collaboration that will stun those who enjoyed the first release. With a strong retro touch, this new sneaker varies from its predecessor yet maintains its identity. Given New Balance and CNCPTS’s recent success in their respective collaborations, there’s no doubt this new sneaker will fly off the shelves quickly. 

New Balance 740 ‘Brut’ for CNCPTS

person wearing green sneaker in limo
CNCPTS / CNCPTS

Inspired by the tireless process of making dry champagne, CNCPTS and New Balance are reuniting for another 740 remix that thoughtfully brings its theme to life. The sneaker’s name ‘Brut’ comes from the specific classification of champagne made with less than 12 grams of added sugar per liter. Meaning “dry, raw, or undefined” in French, Brut is another way this pair can honor the history of wine and the importance of its creators and existence in history. Crafted with open knit mesh uppers, segmented midsoles, angular overlays, and a streamlined silhouette, the 740 has a distinguishable design only emphasized by its two-toned colorway. The newest collaborative sneaker will be available via CNCPTS’ flagship stores in Boston, Miami, and New York City on January 10 for $120. Along with its predecessor, the latest release from CNCPTS and New Balance is a practical and stylish sneaker with history. For those who’ve already purchased “Saignee,” the “Brut” sneaker offers a unique chance to start a CNCPTS/New Balance collection that is beginning to create a legacy. 

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
