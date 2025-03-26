A rich green New Balance is out – here’s how to get it before everyone else

It’s well known that New Balance has numerous silhouettes and designs that have become wardrobe staples. From the 9060 to the 990v6, these models have helped reshape the brand’s lineup in recent seasons. One of their most beloved models, the 1000 design, has become a crowd favorite, especially with their recent collaborations and releases. With a new release, New Balance is again taking up the 1000 silhouette for a new colorway that’s rich and decadent. First released in 1999, this retro sneaker has been reimagined in recent years with more modern features to help cater to a brand-new audience. With a brand new color and the same reliable footwear features, the latest New Balance 1000 is a fun retro option to help liven up your shoe rotation.

New Balance 1000 “Dark Olivine”

Taking hints from military color palettes, the most recent New Balance 1000 sneaker, nicknamed ‘Dark Olivine,’ is a rich and decadent sneaker that adds depth to the design. Donning a light moss green upper with an olive leather mudguard that contrasts and adds dimension in every turn. Featuring a light grey sockliner and midfoot shank, the earth-inspired color palette is evident. Also included are embroidered details and reflective accents, while the ABZORB midsole continues New Balance’s premium footwear technology. Retailing at $150, the ‘Dark Olivine’ sneaker is available for purchase via Extra Butter before hitting the New Balance web store for a wider release. Although the shoe hasn’t hit an expansive release yet, there’s no doubt that the colorway is a great option for spring and beyond.

