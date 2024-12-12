 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

CNCPTS x New Balance reintroduces an iconic archival design

CNCPTS, New Balance release sneaker

By
close up on logo in inside sole
CNCPTS / CNCPTS

When it comes to creating emblematic collaborations, it always seems as if New Balance is involved. In their newest partnership, the athletic company is joining forces with CNCPTS to bring back another archival design into the modern age. Founded in 1996 in Massachusetts, CNCPTS is a creative company that has certainly added its flair to the retro sneaker. With many brands looking to previous designs for new ideas, brands need to add contemporary details to make the sneaker feel new. In this release, New Balance and CNCPTS creatively use color and materials to create a shoe that’s fun, new, and practical. Still maintaining the New Balance technical features, this collaborative sneaker is a bright addition that’ll lighten up your closet. 

CNCPTS x New Balance 740 ‘Saignée’

pair of new balance sneakers in the dark with flash
CNCPTS / CNCPTS

Using New Balance’s 740 design, both brands have turned to Champagne making as the inspiration for their latest sneaker. Mimicking the idea of saignée, a bleeding process used by winemakers to achieve the desired tones in rose Champagne, the two brands have brought together cool and warm hues in one design. Although the inspiration is rare to find elsewhere, it’s one that’s demonstrated in the shoe’s details. The design uses open-knit mesh uppers, segmented midsoles, and a classic silhouette. The two-tone color mesh and angular overlays give the sneaker an extra touch of uniqueness. Fans of the sneaker can grab a pair via CNCPTS’ flagship stores in Boston, Miami, and New York City, and the brand’s web store on December 13th. A classic mixture of colors and materials, the New Balance 740 Saignée is a concept sneaker that still works for your day-to-day.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
New Balance, Aimé Leon Dore celebrates five years of style with a new sneaker
New Balance, Aimé Leon Dore release new shoe
pair of new balance sneakers

The partnership between New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore is nothing short of a love match. After five years of stylish collaborations, the pair have again finished the year with another sneaker release. When these two brands work together the result will be trendy, exclusive, and practical. Although the pairing has only been around for half a decade, the brands have successfully released sneaker after sneaker that encapsulates both brands perfectly. New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore are returning to one of their very first partnerships for what might be their last collaboration of the year. Reviving the very first shoe of their collaboration, both brands have updated the silhouette to showcase just how far the East Coast-based brands have come. 
Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 997

Returning to the Made in the USA 997, Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance are remixing their original collaborative sneaker for a more colorful design. Using mixed materials, multi-colored silhouettes, suede overlays, and mesh underlays the sneaker boasts a more refined yet fun look than its predecessor. The ENCAP midsole and rubber outsole complete the design giving the sneaker a premium look from the inside out. Along with the multi-colored sneaker, the pair have released numerous clothing items that pair perfectly with the footwear. Donning colors like olive green, red, yellow, and blue, this sneaker is anything but subtle or minimalist. Available via Aimé Leon Dore’s web store, the sneaker retails for $220. While the collaboration between Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, their newest sneaker drop is the perfect culmination of five years of style and iconic silhouettes.

Read more
IWC introduces a new blue Ingenieur that honors Gerald Genta’s design
Gerald Genta's design still lives on, thanks to the new blue Ingenieur
IWC new blue ingenieur

The Ingenieur is a model that dates back to the ‘70s and is a brainchild of Gerald Genta—one of the most famous watch designers. Genta worked on some of the most iconic timepieces of all time, such as the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, IWC Schaffhausen Ingenieur SL, and Patek Philippe Nautilus.

While IWC rolled out multiple Ingenieur timepieces in 2023, the brand is adding new watches to the stylish collection, the latest being the blue Ingenieur Automatic 40.

Read more
A.P.C.’s new slippers are the definition of casual comfort
A.P.C. and Subu release new slippers
faux fur slippers in black

There’s no denying the influence the slipper design has had on footwear trends in the last seasons. While certain brands have iconic slipper silhouettes that will always be classics, more brands are joining in on the trend to create their cozy footwear. Recently, A.P.C. announced their partnership with Japanese brand Subu to create the ultimate luxury slip-on that combines warmth and style. For this collaboration, both brands have released five slipper models for the season that are great finishing pieces to upgrade your winter wardrobe. 
A.P.C x Subu winter sandal collection

 

Read more