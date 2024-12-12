CNCPTS x New Balance reintroduces an iconic archival design

When it comes to creating emblematic collaborations, it always seems as if New Balance is involved. In their newest partnership, the athletic company is joining forces with CNCPTS to bring back another archival design into the modern age. Founded in 1996 in Massachusetts, CNCPTS is a creative company that has certainly added its flair to the retro sneaker. With many brands looking to previous designs for new ideas, brands need to add contemporary details to make the sneaker feel new. In this release, New Balance and CNCPTS creatively use color and materials to create a shoe that’s fun, new, and practical. Still maintaining the New Balance technical features, this collaborative sneaker is a bright addition that’ll lighten up your closet.

CNCPTS x New Balance 740 ‘Saignée’

Using New Balance’s 740 design, both brands have turned to Champagne making as the inspiration for their latest sneaker. Mimicking the idea of saignée, a bleeding process used by winemakers to achieve the desired tones in rose Champagne, the two brands have brought together cool and warm hues in one design. Although the inspiration is rare to find elsewhere, it’s one that’s demonstrated in the shoe’s details. The design uses open-knit mesh uppers, segmented midsoles, and a classic silhouette. The two-tone color mesh and angular overlays give the sneaker an extra touch of uniqueness. Fans of the sneaker can grab a pair via CNCPTS’ flagship stores in Boston, Miami, and New York City, and the brand’s web store on December 13th. A classic mixture of colors and materials, the New Balance 740 Saignée is a concept sneaker that still works for your day-to-day.