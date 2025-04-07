 Skip to main content
PLEASURES and Reebok go punk rock in their newest campaign

PLEASURES, Reebok release new punk rock sneaker

models wearing same reebok shoe in circle
The connection between music and fashion has always been strong. Often used as inspiration for one another, this bond has helped create incredible works of art in recent years. In their latest collaboration, PLEASURES and Reebok explore this connection with a new campaign that pays homage to the 70s punk rock era. Known for using music and subculture in their brand, PLEASURES takes on one of Reebok’s most iconic silhouettes to punk rock group Joy Division. Featuring artwork from the brand’s 1979 album Unknown Pleasures, this campaign is one that both sneaker lovers and music enthusiasts can enjoy. Just as Joy Division did in their day, PLEASURES and Reebok look to establish themselves as icons in their respective industries and create a lasting legacy. 

PLEASURES x Joy Division x Reebok Club C

sneakers on ball
Taking on Reebok’s Club C silhouette, PLEASURES and Reebok have infused Joy Division’s artwork aesthetic into the design to pay homage to the band’s punk rock roots. Donning a black colorway, the album’s waveform artwork is woven into the design in the toe box that flows into the shoe’s midsole upper. A pop of red is added in the shoe’s insoles, along with the co-branding that displays this special partnership. This collaboration is exclusively sold via PLEASURE’s web store for $130. Only available in limited quantities, this shoe won’t be around for long. Whether or not you’re a punk rock fan, this design is a must-have for music and sneaker fans alike. Fusing the excitement of music and fashion, this collaboration is much more than another special edition release.

