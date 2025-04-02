 Skip to main content
Bape and adidas reunite for another Superstar design

adidas, BAPE release new Superstar sneaker

By
white and black adidas x bape superstar sneaker
adidas / adidas

With a multi-year relationship under their belt, adidas and BAPE are reuniting for a Superstar collaboration that exudes statement. In the past, adidas has utilized the Superstar sneaker as a regular in their collaborations with designers and brands like NEIGHBORHOOD and Wales Bonner, redesigning it. Like the previous partnerships, the BAPE x adidas design takes on the shoe’s traditional shape without remixing any original look. Along with the shoes, the pair is releasing an accompanying apparel range, including items like a co-branded hoodie, socks, hat, and socks. Depending on your style, this collaboration has produced two new colorways for the Superstar sneaker that will satisfy any adidas dresser.

Check out BAPE x adidas SSTR V

side of blue and white superstar sneaker
adidas / adidas

Available in two new colorways, the BAPE x adidas Superstar sneaker is not your average shoe. Crafted with synthetic and textile uppers, this sneaker comes in Cloud White/Core Black/Off White and Blue/Cloud White/Off White colorways. Featuring the BAPE STA motif on the right panel of the shoe, while the iconic Three Stripes are placed on the left. An off-white sole and camo-embossed camo pattern on the base of the upper complete the shoe’s design. While subtle, the camo-embossed pattern adds plenty of texture and dimension to an enticing shoe. Both blue and white colorways will be available via the BAPE and adidas web stores on April 5 and will retail $160 each. While there isn’t much need to reimagine the 2000s era sneaker silhouette, the play of colorways and motifs allow for a fresher look that embodies this partnership.

