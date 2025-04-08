Sporty & Rich and adidas announce a new uber-chic design

For some time now, the partnership between adidas and Sporty & Rich has produced stellar designs that continue to stun after all this time. With a touch of effortless style, the duo has already delivered various redesigns of iconic silhouettes like the Sambas and Handball Spezial. Continuing the collaboration, the pair is again taking over summer with another design remix. With a touch of athletic luxury, the newest release is a sleek design that infuses a pop of color. As with all of adidas’ collaborations, the design isn’t just about its look. The latest sneaker release includes many of the brand’s footwear technology and performance features that make it a practical purchase. Expected to hit stores in the next couple of months, this Sporty & Rich x adiads release is another sign of a partnership that is still growing strong.

Sporty & Rich x adidas Adizero Adios 1

Taking on adidas’ Adizero Adios 1, the pair has reimagined the sneaker with plenty of style and color. The marathon sneakers feature a white mesh upper with metallic overlays in either green or navy hues. Additional silver metallic detailing adorns both colorways, adding another pop of texture to the shoe. The sneaker includes AdiPRENE+ cushioning, a Torsion System, and AdiWear rubber outsoles that add comfort, performance, and traction to the shoe. While an official release date hasn’t been set, the Sporty & Rich x adidas sneaker will launch in Summer 2025 for $160. This new collaborative design between the brands is another stellar addition to any wardrobe, perfect for summer runners.