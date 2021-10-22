Your new go-to shirt this fall and winter needs to feature the best wool: Merino wool. It’s that simple. Merino wool is a fiber derived from Merino sheep, but it’s so much more than just your average wool fiber. Merino has natural moisture-wicking and anti-microbial properties, it holds its shape with both flexibility and ease of movement top of mind, and it looks great in crewneck, short-sleeve, or button down form. Yes, that’s right: Merino can do all of those things at once, which is why you assuredly need one of the best merino shirts in your rotation right now.

Any way you slice it, merino shirts, whether in crewneck t-shirt form or done up as a performance button-down, are an invaluable style move for fall and winter. They’re ideal for layering, road trips, and pursuits that call for performance and style, so you’d best start stocking up now with our favorites.

Best Overall Merino Shirt: Unbound Merino Wool Long-Sleeve Crew

With the word “merino” in its very name, it only makes sense that they’d produce one of the best takes on the style out there. This long-sleeve shirt manages to be both lightweight and warm, making it ideal as a base layer or even an alternative to an Oxford shirt beneath a blazer this fall and winter. It’s also odor-resistant and fast-drying, making it a perfect travel shirt.

Best Merino Shirt for Travel: Proof 72-Hour Merino Long-Sleeve Tee

When Proof named this shirt, they meant business. As designed and sold by Huckberry, this tee has been put through the ringer for 72 hours straight on adventures of all sorts, standing up to travel days and off-road excursions thanks to its sleek moisture-wicking and anti-odor properties.

Best Merino Button-down Shirt: Western Rise Limitless Merino Button-down Shirt

What do you get when you blend the best of business casual style with a fabric blend that includes merino wool? Well. you get one versatile shirt courtesy of performance lifestyle brand Western Rise, as ready for brewery beers as it is for a day at the office. The tailored cut makes it easy to wear untucked or with a blazer.

Best Short-Sleeve Merino Shirt: Black Crows Merino Short-Sleeve Chevron Tee

For those who like their merino shirts to stand up to the elements, either as a t-shirt on a day hike or a base layer for a day on the slopes, Black Crows delivers the goods quite nicely. And if you just want a short-sleeve merino shirt to wear for a pop of print underneath a denim jacket or chambray shirt, this tee has the style points you need.

Best Merino Polo: Todd Snyder Long-Sleeve Merino Tipped Polo

Bring a bit of retro style and seasonal warmth to your fall and winter style rotation with this long-sleeve merino polo. The tipped design calls to mind throwback looks of the ’50s and ’60s, while the merino fabric (from Italy for a premium touch) ensures this polo is both comfortable and durable. Wear it with herringbone trousers for the ultimate in holiday party dressing.

Most Versatile Merino Shirt: Smartwool Merino Sport 150 Long-Sleeve Shirt

With both a rich seasonal color palette available, plus the specs you need in a merino shirt, this Smartwool number can do it all. Layer it over a henley and roll up your sleeves for rugged cold-weather style, or throw on a blazer or shawl cardigan with dark blue denim for fall and winter gatherings aplenty.

Other Merino Shirts We Love

Icebreaker Merino Everyday Short-Sleeve Crewneck

For times when you want a merino shirt without added bulk (either as a performance layer on a hike or as a casual tee for days on the road), Icebreaker Merino is a solid bet. This short-sleeve crewneck also comes in a variety of neutral colors for added versatility.

Bombas Merino Wool Crew Neck Shirt

Bombas has long done an excellent job making some of the best socks for men on the market, and they’ve now expanded that approach into a full line of basics for the modern man. Temperature-regulating merino wool and details like a thumb hole at the wrist make this a terrific base layer for cold-weather pursuits.

Ibex 24-Hour Long-Sleeve Crew

Ibex is another brand that’s made its mark in the world of merino, offering everything from pullovers to joggers to this easy-to-layer long-sleeve crew. Wear it as often as you can, especially on cozy fall and winter days at home.

Aether Apparel Japanese Merino Polo

Merino polos blend the best of both worlds, providing soft comfort, moisture-wicking and unstoppable style points all in one package. This premium merino wool is sharp enough to wear with a tailored grey suit, too.

