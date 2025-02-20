TUMI, Master & Dynamic’s new earphones offer premium sound for jet-setters

TUMI and Master & Dynamic joined forces to create the first launch of their multi-year partnership, the MW09 Wireless Earphones, which blend what both brands are known for — performance and style. The earphones are made with premium materials, feature active noise cancellation, and have a design inspired by TUMI’s 19 Degree collection.

“Our customers expect the very best from TUMI, which is why we’ve partnered with Master & Dynamic — a brand renowned for crafting premium, high-quality audio products,” TUMI Creative Director Victor Sanz explained. “This collaboration brings together two seemingly distinct worlds that, in reality, complement each other perfectly. When the iconic contours of 19 Degree combine with the superior engineering of Master & Dynamic, the result is not just an elevated piece of tech — it’s a work of art.”

The new earphones have up to 16 hours of playtime, and the charging case extends total battery life to 48 hours. Made from aluminum, they’re built to withstand travel wear and tear while still looking sleek and modern. The charging case is a statement piece as much as it is a functional accessory, and its compact design fits easily into any bag, making it a perfect addition to your everyday carry.

Beyond the looks, the earphones deliver an amazing sound experience powered by Master & Dynamic’s renowned sound engineering. The active noise cancellation technology lets you block out distractions whether you’re on a long flight, in a packed airport, or commuting through noisy streets. And the crystal-clear sound lets you enjoy your music, podcasts, or calls in peace.

Priced at $450, the MW09 Wireless Earphones are now available on Master & Dynamic’s website, select TUMI retail stores, and TUMI’s online platform.