TUMI, Master & Dynamic’s new earphones offer premium sound for jet-setters

Master & Dynamic and TUMI launched the first product of their multi-year partnership.

By
TUMI and Master & Dynamic earphones
Master & Dynamic

TUMI and Master & Dynamic joined forces to create the first launch of their multi-year partnership, the MW09 Wireless Earphones, which blend what both brands are known for — performance and style. The earphones are made with premium materials, feature active noise cancellation, and have a design inspired by TUMI’s 19 Degree collection.

“Our customers expect the very best from TUMI, which is why we’ve partnered with Master & Dynamic — a brand renowned for crafting premium, high-quality audio products,” TUMI Creative Director Victor Sanz explained. “This collaboration brings together two seemingly distinct worlds that, in reality, complement each other perfectly. When the iconic contours of 19 Degree combine with the superior engineering of Master & Dynamic, the result is not just an elevated piece of tech — it’s a work of art.”

The new earphones have up to 16 hours of playtime, and the charging case extends total battery life to 48 hours. Made from aluminum, they’re built to withstand travel wear and tear while still looking sleek and modern. The charging case is a statement piece as much as it is a functional accessory, and its compact design fits easily into any bag, making it a perfect addition to your everyday carry.

Beyond the looks, the earphones deliver an amazing sound experience powered by Master & Dynamic’s renowned sound engineering. The active noise cancellation technology lets you block out distractions whether you’re on a long flight, in a packed airport, or commuting through noisy streets. And the crystal-clear sound lets you enjoy your music, podcasts, or calls in peace.

Priced at $450, the MW09 Wireless Earphones are now available on Master & Dynamic’s website, select TUMI retail stores, and TUMI’s online platform

JetBlue upgrades summer travel with these new routes
JetBlue adds summer routes to Boston, Honduras, and more
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

For the summer of 2025, JetBlue will offer more flights to more destinations, helping passengers experience their travel dreams. The new offerings are part of the airline’s JetForward strategy, which includes bolstering its East Coast leisure network. Here’s what’s being added.
The new routes include U.S. cities and international destinations
Nova Scotia, Canada Jamie Morrison via Unsplash

The summer of 2025 offerings consist of debut flights to Nova Scotia, Canada, and San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Also on the menu are several U.S. cities. All are currently available for booking.

Read more
High-end shopping: Study reveals what luxury travelers buy around the world
This is what the wealthy buy when they travel
outside of a Prada store

Did you know that some luxury travelers spend millions on high-end purchases during their trips? A new study by Judaica WebStore takes a closer look at the luxury shopping habits of wealthy travelers, uncovering the most sought-after items and the destinations where high-end purchases thrive. From custom jewelry to rare wines, here’s a breakdown of the top luxury items travelers buy on vacation.
Top luxury purchases travelers make on vacation

 
Custom jewelry
Custom jewelry is a favorite buy among luxury travelers, with prices ranging from $5,000 to $150,000. New York City is a hotspot for engagement rings from Tiffany & Co., while Dubai’s Gold Souk is perfect for one-of-a-kind gold pieces. Paris remains the go-to for high-end jewelry, featuring names like Van Cleef & Arpels and Cartier.
Fine art
Art lovers often find themselves in Paris, Florence, or New York, where fine art can range from $10,000 to $1 million. Paris offers iconic galleries and auctions, while Florence attracts buyers of Renaissance masterpieces. New York, with events like Art Basel, is a prime spot for rare finds.
Limited-edition handbags
Handbags, especially limited-edition ones, draw the rich to Paris, Milan, and Tokyo. The Hermès Birkin in Paris is legendary, while Milan offers exclusive Gucci and Prada collections. In Tokyo, Louis Vuitton offers bags designed just for Japanese buyers. Prices run from $1,500 to $150,000.
Exotic spices and gourmet ingredients
For foodies, Morocco, India, and Italy are top destinations. Morocco’s markets are filled with fragrant spices, while India’s Kashmir region is known for its prized saffron and Italy’s Piedmont region is famous for its white truffles. Prices for these items are typically between $50 and $1,000.
Antiques and collectibles
Collectors flock to London, Istanbul, and Jerusalem for antiques and unique religious and historical items. London’s Portobello Road, Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar, and Jerusalem’s Old City offer treasures ranging from $50 to $100,000.
Perfumes
Perfume is a classic luxury item, with Paris and Grasse offering bespoke options -- Fragonard in Paris and Grasse’s workshops let travelers put together their own fragrances. These luxury perfumes range from $500 to $10,000.
Luxury wines and spirits
When it comes to wine and spirits, travelers head to Bordeaux for private tours and tastings, Scotland, where collectors can find exclusive Scotch whiskies, and Italy’s Piedmont region, known for its coveted Barolo wines. Rare bottles can go for up to $10,000
Handcrafted leather goods
Florence’s Santa Croce district, Marrakech, and Paris are top spots for leather goods. From bags to belts, these handcrafted items range from $500 to $5,000. 
Fine china and glassware
Vienna, Prague, and London are home to some of the world’s finest porcelain and glassware. Prices for these items range from $200 to $5,000, with each piece carefully crafted to appeal to collectors.
Luxury watches
Timepieces remain a timeless investment. Geneva and Zurich lead the way with iconic brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet, with prices ranging from $5,000 to over $1 million.

Read more
PLAY is offering these discounts to ring in the new year
PLAY offers 25% off select fares for 2025
play new year sale airlines panorama

Icelandic airline PLAY is offering strong discounts to start the new year, with 25% off flights to top European destinations. For a limited time, budget-minded adventurers can book travel without breaking the bank, leaving plenty of funds for food, lodging, and experiences. The promotion includes routes from several East Coast airports, so even more travelers can take advantage. 
Here’s where PLAY flies for 25% off

PLAY’s sale includes tickets embarking from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), and New York Stewart International Airport (SWF). Routes include a direct trip to Iceland’s Keflavík Airport (KEF), with connections to Copenhagen Airport, Kastrup (CPH), London Stansted Airport (STN), Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS), Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER), and Dublin Airport (DUB).

Read more