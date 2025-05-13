I used the Owala water bottle before it was trendy — and it still beats the rest

In my household, we ditched plastic water bottles a long time ago. With all of the recent news surrounding microplastics in plastic water bottles, it simply doesn’t make sense not to use a reusable water bottle anymore. Throughout my years of using reusable water bottles, I’ve tried dozens of brands with innovative designs, colors, and sizes. Yet, I continue to return to the Owala water bottle.

The Owala FreeSip bottle was first launched in March 2020. Nearly five years after the launch of this brand, everyone seems to have an Owala water bottle. I’ve spotted people using Owala water bottles at the gym and the park, and they have even been casually roaming around local stores. But I’ve been using this water bottle long before it became trendy.

While many water bottle trends come and go (think Stanley tumbler collection era), the Owala is here to stay. At minimum, one thing is for sure: The Owala will remain a staple in my house. I’ve tried to love other brands as much, but nothing beats my Owala FreeSip water bottle.

Innovative design

I’ve never been one to drink enough water. Somehow, I always need extra motivation (like adding Ultima electrolytes) or convenience to ensure I’m getting enough fluids in. For this reason, the design of the Owala FreeSip works great in motivating me to drink water. Unlike traditional water bottles with a straw or a sip lid, the Owala allows you to drink via either method.

The FreeSip spout has a hidden, built-in straw that lets you sip or swig. While I typically gravitate towards using the straw, I use both methods depending on my mood. Explaining why it is tough is helpful for me to drink more water by providing my options. There’s just something unique about the design that makes this my favorite water bottle (and my husband’s too).

Easy-carry design

Another thing I love about the Owala’s design is the little handle, which makes it convenient to carry throughout the gym. I’ve always found tumblers to be too clunky. The cap that covers the straw is also more sanitary for taking in public places such as the gym. Owala’s FreeSip water bottles (the smaller 24 oz and the larger 32 or 40 oz options) have this same handle design. You can even buy a special plastic bottle boot to protect the bottom of the water bottle. For those concerned about mold growth in reusable water bottles, the pop-out lid design makes it easy to keep this water bottle clean.

Insultation

A lot of stainless steel water bottles offer excellent insulation, but the Owala FreeSip seems to deliver. I often leave my Owala in the car on a hot summer day while taking long walks at the park. When I come back, it’s just as cold and refreshing as when I first poured it in. For this reason, the Owala water bottle remains my go-to water bottle for nearly any event. Whether going to the gym, the trail, or the airport, I’m probably bringing one of my many Owalas (yes, those frequent Owala color drops get me extra excited).