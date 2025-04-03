 Skip to main content
How to eat less plastic (than you already are)

Avoiding contaminants in today's food chain

By
trash water bottles plastic waste
Victor Moragriegra / Pexels

You’re eating more plastic than you might think. You probably can’t see what’s ending up in the food chain, but it’s increasingly there. That’s because plastic is ever-present—showing up in everything from kitchen tools to our favorite takeout dishes—and does not biodegrade, finding it way into things we ingest, from crops to animal proteins and seafood.

It’s a nasty byproduct of industrialization that’s not just bad for the planet in terms of pollution but bad for animal and human health. You’re eating some now, almost certainly, but you can eat less. And that’s a smart move, microplastics have been tied to everything from cancer and GI problems in inflammation, respiratory issues, and potentially even dementia.

Here’s how to eat less plastic.

Tools to avoid

Colorful plastic containers stacked up
Various sized containers of different colors on a counter patpitchaya / Shutterstock

Items like plastic cutting boards can be worn down via use and actually add more plastic to whatever it is your cutting. Consider swapping those out, along with plastic storage containers, wrappers, silverware, straws, and more. Plastic can break down with heat so stop baking or microwaving anything in plastic, whether it be containers or wrap that gets vented (sorry old time-y TV dinners, it’s time to go).

Your safest bet is to simply buy and use less plastic. That way, you’re putting less back into landfills and oceans. There are great substitutes now, so if you haven’t already, start avoiding plastic packaging and water bottles, opt for paper bags or your own bags while at the store,

Tools to seek

Wooden kitchen tools.
Kitchen utensil set in rough handmade ceramic pot, crockery, cutting boards on wood table against rustic wooden wall. Low light. NA

Fortunately, there are some great alternative tools out there, many of which you might already be employing. Go with materials like bamboo and wood or glass and ceramic for storage containers. Use paper for wrapping foods, recycled materials, or compostable items. Single-use plastics are a big no-no, so go with some of the materials above, which you can use over and over again. Silicone materials do not give off microplastics, but are often created in less than ideal ways, from an environmental standpoint.

Foods to avoid

Chicken nuggets
Brett Jordan/Unsplash / Unsplash

Processed foods are to be avoided. So, let go of some of those frozen comfort foods where the list of ingredients is longer than a Melville novel. Consider the food chain, especially in environments like the ocean. The higher up the critter, the more other critters it’s likely eaten, and in turn taken on more of the microplastic already in the system. As many studies suggest, microplastics are already prevalent in a lot of seafood we eat, but you can minimize your intake. Avoid things like pink shrimp and other bottom-feeding proteins. Shellfish, too, can have high microplastic counts, depending on how and where they’re farmed.

Other foods known to have higher microplastic counts include salt, bread, rice, pasta, and fatty meats. If you like these foods and you can afford to pay a bit more for them, opt for organic or smaller producers.

Foods to seek

Dark, leafy green vegetables
CSU-Extension / Pixabay

Leafy greens. Salmon. Citrus. Fresh produce. Leaner meats like bison and turkey. These are the foods that will have accumulated less plastic in their makeup. Plant-based diets tend to be healthier,r and if you do like meat, consider going straight to a butcher, thereby minimizing plastic contamination and extra packaging (not to mention supporting a local business).

Think about cutting out a part of the industrialized supply chain. For example, if you like tea, buy whole leaves and steep them yourself, without the added packaging and tea bags that likely put more microplastics into the system. If you can grow your own crops, even just a planter or two of greens and tomatoes, all the better; just take care of your soil.

Additional tips

Glass of water
Stephan Müller / Pexels

Water filtration might be a good option for you, depending on where you live. You can check out the quality of your drinking water by zip code here. You may even want to consider filtering your shower head as well. Shopping in the name of fresh and fewer middle men is always a good ideas, so support your local farmer’s markets and purveyors and ask about their growing philosophies.

It goes beyond just food and drink, of course, as microplastics come from all angles. What else can you do? Pursue clothing thats made from compostable and recycled materials. Pay attention to what’s in your favorite cosmetics and consider changing it up. Paint can be a major source as well, so if you’re an artist, look into the label and pursue more sustainable options. Every action has reaction and, these days, it so often involves plastic in some form or another. So be mindful, and consider shaking up your approach.

While you’re at it, check out The Manual’s coverage of the blue zone diet and the many benefits of spinach.

