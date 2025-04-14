Make walking more intense with a weighted vest: Learn the pros and cons

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is a weighted vest? What are the benefits of wearing a weighted vest? How does a weighted vest impact walking? Are there any downsides to wearing a vest? Factors to consider when purchasing a weighted vest Frequently asked questions

Do you enjoy your regular outdoor walks but want to take things up a notch? A weighted vest may be just what you are looking for, as it is a simple yet effective way to make your walks more challenging. As a trainer, I love to suggest weighted vests to my clients who strictly stick to cardio and calisthenics for their training.

If you are considering purchasing a weighted vest for walking, keep reading to learn the benefits and downsides, as well as some factors to consider!

Recommended Videos

What is a weighted vest?

A weighted vest is a piece of wearable equipment designed to add extra weight to your body while performing physical activities. The vest is made from durable materials like nylon or neoprene and has straps you can adjust for a secure fit. To add weight, there are multiple pouches on the vest that are filled with small, evenly distributed weights; depending on the brand, you can add and remove the additional weight to adjust the total load.

Available in various sizes and weight ranges, weighted vests are commonly used in training to enhance workout intensity or provide additional resistance during activities like walking, running, or strength exercises like tricep dips and push-ups.

What are the benefits of wearing a weighted vest?

Helps you burn more calories

Wearing a weighted vest adds extra resistance to your movements, which increases the intensity of your workout and helps you burn more calories. This makes it an effective tool for enhancing fat loss during cardio or strength training. In fact, an NIH study concluded that “Using a weighted vest can increase the metabolic costs, relative exercise intensity, and loading of the skeletal system during walking.”

Improves muscle strength

The added weight of a vest challenges your muscles to work harder, promoting muscle growth and endurance. This can be especially beneficial when used during bodyweight exercises or walking.

Encourages better posture

The extra load encourages proper alignment by engaging your core and stabilizing muscles. This can help you improve your posture while you exercise, reducing strain on the back and shoulders. If better posture is one of your goals, start with a lighter weight and increase over time while focusing on keeping your shoulders down and back during movements.

How does a weighted vest impact walking?

A weighted vest can have a positive impact on your walks by adding resistance, which increases the intensity of the exercise session. When walking with a weighted vest, your body has to work harder to move, engaging more muscles to maintain balance and stability. This extra effort helps to boost calorie burn, making walking a more effective workout for weight loss and overall fitness.

The added weight also challenges the leg muscles, particularly the calves, quads, and glutes, helping to strengthen them over time. Additionally, walking with a weighted vest can provide an extra challenge for your heart, as it has to work harder to pump blood throughout the body. This can promote cardiovascular health.

As we mentioned before, you may experience better posture if you are consistent with wearing a weighted vest while walking. Encouraging the body to maintain proper alignment and engaging the core muscles can reduce strain on the lower back and support spinal health.

Overall, using a weighted vest while walking enhances the workout’s effectiveness, turning a simple walk into a more challenging, full-body exercise that is suitable for nearly everyone.

Are there any downsides to wearing a vest?

While wearing a weighted vest can take your workouts up a notch, there are potential downsides. The added weight can strain your joints, particularly the knees, hips, and lower back, leading to discomfort or injury if used improperly. To avoid this, start with a lighter vest and increase the load over time. You can also keep your walks shorter to minimize overuse.

Another possible issue could be misalignment or muscle imbalances if your vest is too heavy and adversely affects your posture. Wearing a vest for long periods can also lead to chafing or skin irritation, especially if the vest doesn’t fit well.

Factors to consider when purchasing a weighted vest

When purchasing a weighted vest, consider the following factors:

Assess fit and adjustability to ensure it’s comfortable and stays in place during your walks and any other forms of exercise you may do.

Look for durable materials, like nylon or neoprene, that can withstand regular use.

The weight range is important, as you’ll want a vest that allows for gradual weight adjustments to match your fitness level.

Check for breathability and ventilation to avoid overheating during workouts.

Consider the padding and comfort of the best, as they are key for preventing chafing or discomfort.

Read the description of the product to see what its intended use is — some vests may be designed for other activities.

Frequently asked questions

How heavy should a weight vest be for walking?

A weight vest for walking should be 5% to 10% of your body weight for general fitness and endurance. Beginners can start with five to 10 pounds, while experienced walkers may use 15 to 20 pounds. Avoid excessive weight to maintain proper posture and prevent strain on joints, especially during longer walks or inclines.

Does a weighted vest help you lose belly fat?

A weighted vest can help burn more calories by increasing resistance during walks or workouts, supporting overall fat loss. However, it won’t specifically target belly fat — fat loss happens throughout the body. Combining weighted vest training with a calorie deficit and strength training is the best approach for reducing belly fat.

Does walking with a weighted vest increase bone density?

Yes, walking with a weighted vest can increase bone density by adding extra resistance, which stimulates bone growth. The added weight enhances the impact on bones, encouraging strength adaptation. This is especially beneficial for preventing osteoporosis and maintaining bone health, particularly in older adults or those at risk of fractures.