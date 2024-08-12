 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

How to do tricep dips, the go-to upper body exercise

Here's how to perform tricep dips with proper form

By
fitness, sport, bodybuilding and people concept - young man doing triceps dip exercise on parallel bars in gym
Ground Picture / Shutterstock

When it comes to tricep exercises, tricep dips are the head honcho, and you don’t even need dumbbells. The tricep makes up a larger portion of your upper arm than the bicep, so it’s important to target the triceps during your workout routine if you want strong, bulging arm muscles. The tricep dip is a go-to exercise when you want to develop your upper body strength, swell those triceps, and improve your overall sports performance and functional activities. Here’s how to perfect your form so you can reap the benefits and lower your risk of injury.

What are tricep dips?

man bench dipping outside
Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

Tricep dips involve using the strength of your triceps and arm muscles to hoist your body weight up and down again. This compound exercise might also be called bodyweight dips or bench dips. 

Recommended Videos

Over the years, exercise enthusiasts began performing tricep dips on chairs before moving to benches, boxes, and weight machines. This simple bodyweight exercise can give you massive gains as long as you perfect your form. Tricep dips are a compound exercise that targets multiple muscle groups at once without requiring a gym. 

What muscles does the tricep dip work?

shirtless man fist in the air punching air by a waterfall outside in nature back muscles
Karsten Winegeart / Unsplash

As the name suggests, tricep dips target all heads of your tricep muscles in your upper arms, particularly the long and lateral heads. They also target your trapezius muscles in your upper back and neck, your front deltoid shoulder muscles, and your core. Pressing movements like tricep dips engage your front deltoids, but it’s important you have proper form to avoid aggravating or injuring your anterior shoulder capsule. As you push your body weight upwards, you’re also working your pectoral muscles in your chest.

What are the benefits of the tricep dip?

muscular man with hat silhouette with triangle pattern shaped blue and green background man flexing
Sven Vahaja / Unsplash

Tricep dips are worth adding to your workout routine. Here are some of the many benefits of tricep dips:

  • Add strength and muscle mass to your triceps, chest, and core
  • Work multiple muscle groups simultaneously
  • Improve your ability to lift yourself up and hold your own body weight
  • Improve stability of your elbows and arm muscles
  • Versatile compound bodyweight exercise that can be done almost anywhere
  • No need for a gym membership

Tricep dips are a pushing or pressing exercise that helps you improve at other functional daily activities, such as using a lawnmower or pushing a shopping cart. If you don’t have gymnastic rings, a weight bench, a box, or a pull-up station, one or two sturdy chairs will do the trick.

How to perform the tricep dip

man doing dips
Frame Kings / Pexels

Here’s how to perform the tricep dip using the parallel bars on a dip machine: 

  1. Stand between the parallel bars and grip the bars with your elbows bent.
  2. Lift your body up vertically while straightening your arms.
  3. Lower your body down with control by bending your elbows until your arms are roughly at a 90-degree angle and parallel to the floor. Avoid flaring out your elbows and try to keep them tucked in closer to your body.
  4. Try to keep your torso upright and your core engaged.
  5. Push down through your hands and lift your body back up again by straightening your arms.
  6. Repeat for your desired number of repetitions.

Tips to perfect your form

Man leaning against a concrete block doing dips.
Khosrork / Ghetty Images

Here are some top tips for proper form:

  • Try to avoid leaning forward too much, which makes the move more chest-dominant rather than the primary focus on the triceps and arms.
  • Try to avoid dipping too low, especially at first.
  • Hold the position at the bottom of the movement for just a moment before consciously contracting your muscles and engaging your core to lift yourself up.
  • Try to keep your shoulders down and avoid tensing up with high shoulders.
  • Start with 3 sets of 10 repetitions and increase your reps and sets over time.

According to the American Council on Exercise, those with shoulder problems might want to avoid tricep dips. The shoulder isn’t a true ball-and-socket joint like the hip; rather, it resembles a golf ball sitting on a tee and is more prone to injury. Exercises like dips and bench presses can create compression in the joint capsule, so it’s important you perfect your form and lower your risk of injury.

Variations

man wearing t shirt and shorts doing dips exercise on metal bars outside in nature
Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

There are different variations of the tricep dip, including bench dips, chair dips, box dips, and ring dips. If you’d like to advance and level up, you can add weight, such as a dip belt. On the other hand, if you struggle with this exercise and can’t lift your entire body weight up, you can always try assisted dips with a machine instead. There’s also the tricep dip with bent knees, where you bend your knees during the movement instead of keeping your legs straight. Many exercise enthusiasts find bending your knees provides more support in this position and places less stress on your shoulder joints.

When performed properly, tricep dips are a superior exercise for amassing muscle and strength in your upper body and triceps.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
The best core workouts: Add these 6 effective exercises to your gym routine
Top six exercises for a stable and strong core
Man doing abs crunches exercise, fitness workout at gym.

 

An obvious sign of an athletic physique is a strong core with well-defined abs. Achieving such a physique goes beyond performing abs workouts — you must also incorporate core workouts into your routine.

Read more
How to do Bulgarian split squats: Form, tips, variations, and more
Here's how to master Bulgarian split squats to reap the benefits
Man in gym with shorts doing Bulgarian split squat exercise in gym

 

Around the 1980s, people were in awe of the Bulgarian weightlifting team's strength, stamina, and sculpted physiques. How did they train to develop such strength? Someone spilled the secret that the team had stopped doing back squats and began prioritizing weighted step-ups and split squats instead. It isn’t clear whether this secret was a simple truth or a false rumor, but the Bulgarian split squat was born nonetheless, and this worthwhile exercise soon skyrocketed in popularity. When you want to bulk up those leg muscles, it’s worth adding to your workout routine. Here’s the down low on how to master the Bulgarian split squat.
What are Bulgarian split squats? 

Read more
Try these killer tricep workouts to supercharge your strength training
Do these tricep workouts for mass at the gym or at home
A man doing a tricep bench dip

 

It’s arm day. If you’re taking a guided workout on an app like Peloton or AppleFitness+, you’ll likely be instructed to work your triceps. If you’re into working out and bodybuilding, you may wonder about the best tricep exercises for mass. Even if you’re not, tricep workouts are important — and not simply to look ripped.

Read more